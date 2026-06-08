The letter said “serious questions” remain about whether Mr Nowak’s death was preventable and it called the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Hampshire Police “entirely insufficient”

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government should hold a public inquiry into the “catastrophic multi-agency failures” surrounding the death of Henry Nowak, a Sikh lobby group has said.

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The 18-year-old finance student was killed in Southampton by Vickrum Digwa in December 2025, using a knife prosecutors said he carried as part of his Sikh religion. Dabinderjit Singh, the Sikh Federation’s chief executive of political engagement, has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Justice Secretary David Lammy and Attorney General Richard Hermer calling for an inquiry and said misinformation about the murder weapon had been “highly damaging” to Sikhs. The letter said “serious questions” remain about whether Mr Nowak’s death was preventable and it called the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into Hampshire Police “entirely insufficient”. Read more: Downing Street hits back after JD Vance blames Henry Nowak's murder on 'migrant invasion' Read more: JD Vance blames 'invasion' of migrants for Henry Nowak murder despite family's calls for 'return to common sense' policing

18-year-old Henry Nowak. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

Dabinderjit Singh, chief executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation, during a march in London, held to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the storming of the Golden Temple in India's Amritsar. Picture: Izzie Addison/PA Wire

“While criminal justice has been served against the perpetrator, the wider systemic failures exposed by this case demand immediate, independent and transparent investigation,” Mr Singh wrote. He said the conduct of police officers and cultural issues during the trial were among “catastrophic multi-agency failures”. “Local intelligence indicates that Digwa was well known to law enforcement and ‘on the police radar’,” he wrote. “A wider inquiry must establish why this critical intelligence failed to inform the responding officers’ risk assessments, and whether systemic biases contributed to the immediate criminalisation of a dying victim. “A statutory public inquiry is the only mechanism capable of delivering accountability.” Digwa used a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade, which prosecutors said during the trial was a kirpan he carried as part of his Sikh religion.

The murder weapon used by Vickrum Digwa who has been jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Picture: CPS/PA Wire