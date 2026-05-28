The killer Vickrum Digwa "slept in a bedroom with an arsenal of weapons", prosecutors told the court

Henry Nowak, 18, died in the street. Picture: Police Handout

By Alex Storey

A Sikh man has been found guilty of murdering a university student with a ceremonial knife after a night-out.

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Vickrum Digwa, 23, stabbed Henry Nowak, 18, five times with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife on Belmont Road, Southampton, in December 2025. Digwa told police a "wicked lie" that he was the victim of a racist attack after the attack on Mr Nowak, from Chaffod Hundred, Essex, five times in the incident. The finance student was on his way home from a night out when he was stabbed. He was filmed by his victim telling him "I am a bad man" moments before the knife attack, which included two stab wounds to the back of Mr Nowak’s legs and a fatal wound to his heart. Read more: Moment Dame Helen Mirren is accosted on the street by pro-Palestine activist who called her 'evil Zionist b****' Read more: Teenage boy drowned in pond becomes 10th person to die in open water amid UK heatwave

Vickrum Digwa and his mother Kiran Kaur, who was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing a weapon from the scene. Picture: Police Handout

The case even attracted interest from Elon Musk who offered to fund a private prosecution against the police involved On Thursday, he was found guilty of murder and carrying a bladed weapon in public at Southampton Crown Court. His mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing the weapon from the scene. The defendant told the court that Mr Nowak, who he described as drunk, had racially abused him before punching him and knocking his turban off. He said he had stabbed Mr Nowak to the back of his legs in self-defence after Mr Nowak had threatened him and grabbed him by the hair, but said he had not realised at the time he had caused the fatal stab wound to his chest. However, the prosecution said Digwa had told a "wicked lie" to police who attended the scene by telling them he had been the victim of a racist attack. He also "lied" by telling officers that he had not stabbed Mr Nowak despite the student's pleas for help as he told the police that he was injured.

Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

This led the officers to arrest Mr Nowak and putting him in handcuffs moments before he collapsed and became unconscious before dying despite their efforts to give him first aid. Tech billionaire Elon Musk posted on X an offer to fund a private prosecution against the police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Nicholas Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Digwa, who had been training with weapons since the age of 12, had described the murder weapon in "loving terms" and that he "sleeps in a bedroom with an arsenal of weapons". He also said that although Sikhs are permitted in law to carry a kirpan knife, the discrete carrying of a small dagger under clothing was sufficient for the requirements of the religion.