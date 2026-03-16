A restaurant owner has said he is facing death threats and angry mobs over his refusal to sell halal meat at his west London restaurant.

The Sikh restaurant owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, said he had faced months of harassment after the restaurant Rangrez publicly refused to serve halal meat.

The eatery, on Fulham Row in Hammersmith, displayed a large sign that reads: "proudly we don't sell Halal".

Mr Kapoor said, as a Sikh, he preferred to serve jhatka meat, which some Sikhs consider religiously permissible in contrast to halal slaughter.

Jhatka is a method of slaughter, primarily practiced in Sikhism and Hinduism, where the animal is killed instantly with a single, swift strike— often by a sword or axe. Halal slaughter involves the animal’s throat being cut while it is still alive, and allowing it to bleed to death.

According to Mr Kapoor, the fallout of his refusal to serve halal included fake online reviews, threats and confrontations outside the restaurant.

He continued to share posts on X claiming the Islamic slaughter practice was "barbaric" and "promotes terrorism".

The situation intensified on Friday night, when a crowd gathered outside Rangrez. Social media posts claimed more than 100 people had surrounded the restaurant.