Victim 'truly humbled' by love and support received

A previously sealed off area of grassland near Tame Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, as police are investigating the reported rape of a woman in what police are treating as a racially aggravated attack. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A Sikh woman who was raped in a "racially aggravated attack" has spoken out - as MPs share their shock at the "absolutely horrible" incident.

The victim said she would never wish this attack, which occurred in the West Midlands, on “anyone". She was reportedly told “You don’t belong in this country” as the attack in the Tame Road area of Oldbury unfolded. It was reported to West Midlands Police just before 8.30am. The woman, who is granted anonymity as a sex offence victim, issued a statement via the Sikh Youth UK community group. It read: "We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice. Read more: Three men who raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark jailed Read more: Police investigate ‘racially motivated attack’ after woman reports being raped

A woman was reportedly raped in the Tame Road area of Oldbury, West Midlands. Picture: Google

"I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us." Referring to her family as her "rock," she added that the police are “doing their best to find those responsible, and I truly hope they are caught so that this doesn't happen to anyone else." She added that she was "truly humbled" by the love and support she'd received. "I want to personally thank my family, Sikh Youth UK, who have been so supportive, the local Gurdwara committees and Sikh orgs, and everyone in my community who has stood by me. I cannot thank you enough for helping me get through this difficult time," the victim said. Expressing her shock, Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan told the Guardian she understands "the strength of feeling within the community this attack has generated." "The community needs to allow the police to progress with the investigation," the MP added. Sarah Coombes, MP for West Bromwich including Oldbury, described the attack as “absolutely horrible”, telling the publication this kind of “violence and hatred has no place in our society”. Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill said she was shocked, adding that constituents had been contacting her to share their concern. “Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain," she said. “The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe,” she told the Guardian. Police are looking for two white men in connection with the attack, which happened against a backdrop of anti-immigration protests and rising tensions around the use of the hotels for asylum seekers across the UK. The Sikh Federation (UK) said the perpetrators allegedly told the woman during the attack, which it said happened between 8am and 8.30am: “You don’t belong in this country, get out.”

