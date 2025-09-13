Sikh woman raped in 'racially aggravated attack' breaks silence - as MPs share 'deep concerns'
Victim 'truly humbled' by love and support received
A Sikh woman who was raped in a "racially aggravated attack" has spoken out - as MPs share their shock at the "absolutely horrible" incident.
The victim said she would never wish this attack, which occurred in the West Midlands, on “anyone".
She was reportedly told “You don’t belong in this country” as the attack in the Tame Road area of Oldbury unfolded.
It was reported to West Midlands Police just before 8.30am.
The woman, who is granted anonymity as a sex offence victim, issued a statement via the Sikh Youth UK community group.
It read: "We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice.
"I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us."
Referring to her family as her "rock," she added that the police are “doing their best to find those responsible, and I truly hope they are caught so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."
She added that she was "truly humbled" by the love and support she'd received.
"I want to personally thank my family, Sikh Youth UK, who have been so supportive, the local Gurdwara committees and Sikh orgs, and everyone in my community who has stood by me. I cannot thank you enough for helping me get through this difficult time," the victim said.
Expressing her shock, Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan told the Guardian she understands "the strength of feeling within the community this attack has generated."
"The community needs to allow the police to progress with the investigation," the MP added.
Sarah Coombes, MP for West Bromwich including Oldbury, described the attack as “absolutely horrible”, telling the publication this kind of “violence and hatred has no place in our society”.
Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill said she was shocked, adding that constituents had been contacting her to share their concern.
“Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain," she said.
“The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe,” she told the Guardian.
Police are looking for two white men in connection with the attack, which happened against a backdrop of anti-immigration protests and rising tensions around the use of the hotels for asylum seekers across the UK.
The Sikh Federation (UK) said the perpetrators allegedly told the woman during the attack, which it said happened between 8am and 8.30am: “You don’t belong in this country, get out.”
The force said officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen two white men in the area – the first is described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and was wearing a dark sweatshirt with gloves on, and the second was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.
Police said they are treating it as an “isolated incident” but understand the “anger and worry” it has caused the community.
On Friday, a police cordon at the site, which had been in place at the edge of an area of grassland near an overbridge close to the M5 motorway, had been lifted.
Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: “We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other inquiries well under way.
“We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused, and I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible.
“Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area.”
Dabinderjit Singh, the lead executive for political engagement at the Sikh Federation (UK), said the attack took place in “broad daylight on a busy road”, and Sikh Youth UK is supporting the victim and her family.
He said: “Politicians from all political parties should have zero tolerance for all violent racist attacks.
“The current racist political environment is driven by popularism and created by politicians playing the anti-immigration card who are unashamedly exploiting those with right-wing and racist views.
“More than 48 hours later we await the public condemnation by politicians on all sides of this brutal racist and sexual attack where a young Sikh woman has been viciously beaten and raped.”
Gurinder Singh Josan, Labour MP for Smethwick, wrote on X: “This is a truly horrific attack and my thoughts are with the victim.
“I have now spoken with the borough commander, Chief Supt Kim Madill, and am reassured Sandwell Police are doing everything they possibly can to find the perpetrators.
“The incidence is being treated as a hate crime. The police are working extremely sympathetically with the victim at her pace who has been traumatised by the attack.
“We are grateful for all the CCTV and information that has already been forthcoming from the community.”