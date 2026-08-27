Two men, aged 42 and 72, have died after falling into an industrial silage tank on a farm in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to an industrial incident at a farm on Cann Lane in Aston by Budworth on Wednesday.

The men were rescued from the tank but despite the best efforts of all those involved, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, Cheshire Police said.