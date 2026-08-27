Horror as two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm
Two men, aged 42 and 72, have died after falling into an industrial silage tank on a farm in Cheshire.
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Emergency services were called to an industrial incident at a farm on Cann Lane in Aston by Budworth on Wednesday.
The men were rescued from the tank but despite the best efforts of all those involved, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin have been informed and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, Cheshire Police said.
The force added the family have requested for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
Silage is grass that's been cut and then preserved through fermentation for use as animal feed. The acidic runoff from the process is held in a sealed underground container.
Cann Lane was closed while emergency services attended the incident.
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