The music executive said he 'wasn't thinking clearly' after receiving the news of Payne's death

By Georgia Rowe

Simon Cowell has spoken out about the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cowell described the moment he learned of the ‘awful’ news while filming his upcoming docuseries ‘Simon Cowell; The Next Act’. He recalled: “Somebody who works with me very closely came into my room. “I could tell by the look of her face that she was upset. She said, ‘Sit down’, and she told me.” The music mogul said he had been in the north of England at the time, shooting the series, which follows him auditioning and training a group of teenagers to be in his new boy band. Read more: 'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne Read more: Liam Payne could have been saved, cleaner from hotel where 1D singer died reveals

Liam Payne's funeral held at St Mary's Church. Picture: Getty

He added: “It’s very difficult to put into words how you feel. It’s just shock. At that point, you’re not really thinking clearly. “I just remember saying: ‘I really need to speak to his mum and dad. Can you get them on the phone as soon as possible please?’ "Because, God, as a parent, what that must have felt like. It was just awful, awful.” Payne died aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires while visiting the city during former bandmate Niall Horan’s tour. His cause of death was recorded as polytrauma, with investigators confirming multiple injuries consistent with a high-height fall. Toxicology reports later found traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant. Cowell has also addressed recent criticism directed at him in the wake of Payne’s death. He rejected suggestions that he bore responsibility for the pressures faced by his former acts, saying: "The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that.” He added: “You’re signing a lot of artists […] you get the right production team, get the managers and try and make them successful. “But they leave the nest. You always say you’re available when you need to be, but you can’t follow them everywhere.

One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals. Picture: Getty