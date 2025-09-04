Simon 'guarantees' most people agree with what Nigel Farage has said about 'totalitarian Britain'
| Updated:
'Certain views are being oppressed'
Caller Simon feels strongly about lack of freedom in the UK and says 'a large percentage of people' would agree with Nigel Farage if asked.
Farage has compared the UK to North Korea, Simon reiterates calling the country 'totalitarian' and suggesting that it is 'only certain views that get oppressed and criminalised'.