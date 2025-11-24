Simon Levy is accused of murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo and Sheryl Wilkins (R). Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A man who is due in court this week accused of murdering a woman in August has been charged with murdering a second woman who was found dead five months earlier, police said.

Simon Levy has been charged with murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, a 53-year-old Colombian woman, who died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday. A post-mortem examination was unable to determine a cause of death for Valencia-Trujillo. Levy was arrested on suspicion of murder but was was released under investigation while enquiries continued, including tests to determine e a cause of death. But, later on September 4, Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, was re-arrested in connection with Carmenza’s death He was also charged with murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in carpark in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was unable to determine a cause of death for Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo. Picture: MPS

He is also accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation and two counts of rape against a third woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Haringey, north London, on January 21. The 40-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with Ms Valencia-Trujillo's murder. He is also due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing for the murder of Ms Wilkins. All three cases are now being treated as part of a single, joined investigation. A trial date has been set for June 2026 at the Old Bailey. The Metropolitan Police believe there may be individuals who have information relevant to the investigation - or who are yet to report incidents which have directly impacted them – and are asking for people to come forward.

Sheryl Wilkins. Picture: MPS

Commander Clair Kelland, who leads the Met’s Public Protection Team, said: “As the lead for public protection at the Met, one of our main priorities is to better protect women and girls. “The investigation into Simon Levy is one of great complexity. We are working closely with partners across relevant boroughs, including Haringey and Southwark, to encourage reporting and raise awareness of the support we can provide to victim-survivors. “Whether you are a victim-survivor, or someone with information, we urge you to come forward and speak to us.”

Valencia-Trujillo died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London in March. Picture: Alamy