Earlier today, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting assured LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark that despite all appearances to the contrary, and there are an enormous number of them, Donald Trump and his government really are still on the side of the good guys in the Ukraine war.

But let's be serious, the United States is not trying to promote any kind of peace that might be acceptable to the Ukrainians.

They are promoting Vladimir Putin’s version of peace – which will see Ukraine permanently kiss goodbye to Crimea and substantial chunks of territory in the east of the country.

This would mean potentially stripping an independent sovereign state that was attacked unprovoked by its Russian neighbour of up to 30% of its territory. There is no other peace deal that’s being discussed.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Streeting conveniently does not mention the fact that over the past week, the great peacemaking diplomat Donald Trump has excoriated Volodymyr Zelenskyy again and again and again.

He’s limited intelligence sharing with Ukraine. He’s slowed Ukraine’s access to the crucial Starlink and Starshield internet services that their armed forces use to attack Russian territory.

He has slowed procurement of weapons for Ukraine – not only sabotaging Kyiv but also Britain and other allies in Europe who play a critical role in the weapons procurement programme.

And it can be argued that Trump now has the blood of Ukrainian civilians on his hands by failing to warn Ukraine that Russian attacks are coming.

Trump suggested just yesterday that Russian troops keep moving further into Ukraine, which they aren't, and that US taxpayers are tired of funding the nation's defence.

In fact, every single recent poll that has asked about support for Ukraine shows that most Americans want it to continue…and some surveys show an increasing number of Americans want more support for Ukraine, not less.

Do you think this man sounds like he wants to be an honest broker in bringing the two sides together to negotiate some kind of a reasonable settlement that doesn’t give Russia every single thing on Vladimir Putin’s Christmas list?

As for Wes Streeting’s claim that the UK now is trying to bring the United States and Zelensky back together… it certainly begs the question: do you think we can actually make that happen?

I am deeply sceptical. I think Trump has left the reservation. He’s jumped the shark. And he’s angling for as many business deals with the Russians as possible, the Ukrainians be damned.

But do you think diplomacy by Wes Streeting, Ed Miliband and the Prime Minister can successfully get Donald Trump to climb and return to at least a position of tacit support for Ukraine?

Or are we stuck with this new reality, even if our government doesn’t yet want to publicly recognise it?

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Simon Marks is a presenter and LBC's US correspondent.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

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