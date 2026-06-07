United States gymnast Simone Biles has revealed she suffered a serious health scare, describing the experience as “almost dying”.

Biles also replied to a fan on X to say it had been a “health” scare.

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist posted pictures on her story which included her wrist covered in hospital bands, flowers and a screenshot of a heart rate monitor, adding she will explain what has happened later.

The 29-year-old American did not reveal any details about what happened but said it was one of the “scariest experiences” of her life as she updated supporters in a series of Instagram posts.

In her post on Saturday, she said: “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age.

“But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan (Owens, her husband and Indianapolis Colts NFL player) was in Indy for his practices.

“I’ve been in bed resting this week. I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o (shoutout) to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.”

At Paris 2024, Biles won a total of four medals, including three golds, which took her overall tally to 11 Olympic medals since making her debut at just 19 years of age in Rio in 2016.

She has also previously stated that she is unsure whether she will compete at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.