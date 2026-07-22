The brother of a British methanol poisoning victim in Laos says the country's lack of prosecution over her death is "pretty ridiculous"

Simone White, 28, was one of six backpackers who died after drinking methanol. Picture: Facebook

By Sophie Clark

The decision not to charge anybody over the death of a British tourist in Laos is a “slap in the face” to family, her brother has told the press.

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Simone White, 28, was one of six people who died after being given free shots at a hostel in Laos in 2024. The shots at the Nana Backpacker Hostel were laced with methanol, a substitute for ethanol which can cause severe poisoning and death. But, despite several people succumbing to the shots and White’s death certificate listing “methanol toxicity” as a cause of death, nobody has been charged, as the Laos Ministry of Public Security couldn’t determine if their deaths "were caused by the actions of any individual or by any particular cause, because no autopsies were conducted on the bodies.” “[It’s] "pretty ridiculous,” her brother, Zak White, told the media. “For them to say there's not really enough evidence, I think for me and my parents, it's a bit of a slap in the face, really.”

No individuals have been charged over the deaths of six backpackers who were poisoned from shots at the Nana Backpackers Hostel. Picture: Getty

White was a trainee lawyer from Kent. She was planning on having a night out in the popular backpacking destination of Vang Vieng with her friend Bethany Clarke when she became one of over 100 people who took a shot at the hostel bar. She fell ill and was taken to hospital where she was placed on life support before she died. The other victims were two Australians, two Danish citizens, and an American, ranging in age from 19 to 57. Clarke also fell ill, but recovered. The Australian government has concurred with Zak White’s opinions over the lack of sentencing, saying that it is “deeply frustrated and bitterly disappointed” that Laos is not pursuing more significant charges against those involved.

A casket is carried out at a funeral service for Laos Methanol victim Bianca Jones at Mentone Girls' Grammar in Melbourne, Friday, December 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ten people connected to the hostel were charged in February with destroying evidence, but their sentences were suspended and their fines were only £135. The British government launched a “Know the Signs” campaign on July 15 alongside victims’ families to better educate people on what methanol poisoning looks and feels like. Early signs of methanol poisoning such as vomiting and drowsiness can appear like a bad hangover. But, if anything does not feel right, such as abdominal pain, vertigo, and breathlessness setting in, people are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately. Bad vision is a sign to seek help as fast as possible.

⚠️🍸 Methanol poisoning can be hard to spot. Early symptoms can feel like a bad hangover.



Learn the warning signs and know how to reduce the risk.https://t.co/LOYgRB2h2H pic.twitter.com/G7IqDkAb6d — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) July 13, 2026