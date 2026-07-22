No charges over my sister's methanol poisoning death in Laos are a 'slap in the face' says brother of victim Simone White
The brother of a British methanol poisoning victim in Laos says the country's lack of prosecution over her death is "pretty ridiculous"
The decision not to charge anybody over the death of a British tourist in Laos is a “slap in the face” to family, her brother has told the press.
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Simone White, 28, was one of six people who died after being given free shots at a hostel in Laos in 2024. The shots at the Nana Backpacker Hostel were laced with methanol, a substitute for ethanol which can cause severe poisoning and death.
But, despite several people succumbing to the shots and White’s death certificate listing “methanol toxicity” as a cause of death, nobody has been charged, as the Laos Ministry of Public Security couldn’t determine if their deaths "were caused by the actions of any individual or by any particular cause, because no autopsies were conducted on the bodies.”
“[It’s] "pretty ridiculous,” her brother, Zak White, told the media. “For them to say there's not really enough evidence, I think for me and my parents, it's a bit of a slap in the face, really.”
Read more: Hostel at centre of 'mass methanol poisoning' offered free shots in exchange for good reviews, backpacker claims
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The case will remain open for 15 years, but White’s family does not have much hope that they will see justice for the 28-year-old in the coming years.
White was a trainee lawyer from Kent. She was planning on having a night out in the popular backpacking destination of Vang Vieng with her friend Bethany Clarke when she became one of over 100 people who took a shot at the hostel bar.
She fell ill and was taken to hospital where she was placed on life support before she died. The other victims were two Australians, two Danish citizens, and an American, ranging in age from 19 to 57. Clarke also fell ill, but recovered.
The Australian government has concurred with Zak White’s opinions over the lack of sentencing, saying that it is “deeply frustrated and bitterly disappointed” that Laos is not pursuing more significant charges against those involved.
Ten people connected to the hostel were charged in February with destroying evidence, but their sentences were suspended and their fines were only £135.
The British government launched a “Know the Signs” campaign on July 15 alongside victims’ families to better educate people on what methanol poisoning looks and feels like.
Early signs of methanol poisoning such as vomiting and drowsiness can appear like a bad hangover. But, if anything does not feel right, such as abdominal pain, vertigo, and breathlessness setting in, people are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.
Bad vision is a sign to seek help as fast as possible.
⚠️🍸 Methanol poisoning can be hard to spot. Early symptoms can feel like a bad hangover.— FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) July 13, 2026
Learn the warning signs and know how to reduce the risk.https://t.co/LOYgRB2h2H pic.twitter.com/G7IqDkAb6d
Tourists are advised not to accept free shots, drink from unlabeled bottles, or drink straight spirits. Although it's never possible to guarantee avoidance of methanol poisoning when drinking, it can be easier to avoid through drinking brand labelled beer, cider, or wine from a legitimate establishment.
One of White’s friends, Hannah-Mei Grisley, talked to the campaign about her friend’s deadly experience.
“The next morning, they [Simone and Bethany] woke up and thought they had a really bad hangover. Simone vomited, Bethany fainted, and that’s when they knew something was seriously wrong.
“That’s why it’s so important that people know how to reduce the risk when drinking alcohol overseas and seek urgent help as soon as something doesn’t feel right.”
There are 29 countries listed as hot-spots for methanol poisoning, including popular British tourism destinations Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Tourists are encouraged to look up their destination on the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website before their trip.