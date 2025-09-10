Growing up in Wales, the sea was always part of my life.

I recently tried my hand at surfing, and it’s given me a whole new appreciation for the power and beauty of the ocean. But it’s also made me more aware of how fragile our seas really are.

That’s why I was so excited to visit the Norfolk coast this summer to see a truly inspiring project in action. Purina, the pet care company, has teamed up with Oyster Heaven to launch the UK’s largest oyster reef restoration. Their mission? To bring back four million native oysters to the North Norfolk coastline by 2026 through the deployment of specially designed clay bricks known as Mother Reefs.

Now, I’ll admit, before this I hadn’t given much thought to oysters but what I learned that day really blew me away. Oysters aren’t just food - they’re superheroes of the sea. Each one can filter up to 200 litres of water a day. Multiply that by millions, and you’ve basically got nature’s own cleaning crew - filtering the water, bringing back all sorts of sea life, and giving the ocean a proper boost.

What struck me most was how simple, yet powerful, the idea is. No high-tech gadgets, no complicated machinery. Just letting nature do what it’s always done when we give it the chance. It was one of those moments where you think: why on earth aren’t we doing more of this already?

Meeting the people behind the project was humbling. I also met Luna, a gorgeous working cocker spaniel, who has become something of a mascot for the new reef. It felt like the perfect symbol of what this is really about: looking after the oceans so our pets, our families, and our communities all have a healthier future.

But I’ll be honest - I didn’t just come away feeling inspired, I came away slightly tempted to swap acting for aquaculture. Watching the Norfolk Seaweed team at work looked like one of the most purposeful jobs imaginable. So, if you see me in a few years’ time in wellies, tending to oyster reefs or seaweed beds instead of a TV set, you’ll know why!

Joanna Page is an actor and presenter.

