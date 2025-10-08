A technique that uses a simple cheek swab to pick up gene mutations in healthy tissue could become a "useful tool for cancer prevention". Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A technique that uses a simple cheek swab to pick up gene mutations in healthy tissue could become a "useful tool for cancer prevention", according to researchers.

Experts are hopeful that mapping these mutations - which happen as a result of ageing, smoking and heavy drinking - could one day be used "as measurable indicators of cancer risk". A team led by the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with the TwinsUK study at King's College London, have refined a method known as nanorate sequencing - NanoSeq - which allows scientists to study genetic changes with unprecedented accuracy. Changes to DNA - known as somatic mutations - happen naturally with age and are mostly harmless. However, some mutations give cells a growth advantage, meaning they can clone cells with the same mutations. These patches have the potential to become the earliest stages of cancer.

Doctor performing buccal swab test. Picture: Alamy

For the study, researchers used NanoSeq to analyse cheek swabs from 1,042 people taking part in the TwinsUK study, as well as 371 blood samples. Volunteers ranged in age from 21 to 91, and included smokers, non-smokers, and people who drink different levels of alcohol. The analysis picked up more than 340,000 mutations in cheek cells, including over 62,000 in genes known to drive cancer, while 49 genes had mutations that gave cells a growth advantage. Dr Federico Abascal, of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "This is the largest study to date on how somatic mutations accumulate in a human tissue, as a result of ageing, smoking, alcohol, biological sex and other risk factors. "Mutational landscapes could one day be used as measurable indicators of cancer risk, allowing earlier and more precise interventions." The study, published in Nature, also showed patterns of mutations linked to ageing, smoking and alcohol consumption. Patients who smoked had more mutations in the NOTCH1 gene, which are linked to a number of illnesses, while heavy drinkers also had a pattern of DNA changes. Researchers highlight most mutations in normal tissue were small and did not continuously grow over time.

