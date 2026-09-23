Singapore has announced bus passengers can now be fined up to $500 dollars (roughly £293) for placing their feet on seats or playing loud audio, as well as eating, drinking or littering onboard.

Passengers boarding city bus, Tiong Bahru district Singapore. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Singapore has announced bus passengers can now be fined up to $500 dollars (roughly £293) for placing their feet on seats or playing loud audio, as well as eating, drinking or littering onboard.

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It’s part of a crackdown on “disruptive” behaviour to make these nuisance behaviours official legal offences carrying immediate fines. Authorised bus staff – such as ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff – can issue official notices to passengers who are suspected of committing an offence. The new rules, announced on Monday, align with existing rules on Singapore's railway, or Mass Rapid Transit. Read more: Chagos deal 'on hold' as Defence Secretary admits Britain 'can't proceed without US support' Read more: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'