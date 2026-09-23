Bus passengers playing loud music set to be fined hundreds of dollars under new Singapore law
Singapore has announced bus passengers can now be fined up to $500 dollars (roughly £293) for placing their feet on seats or playing loud audio, as well as eating, drinking or littering onboard.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Singapore has announced bus passengers can now be fined up to $500 dollars (roughly £293) for placing their feet on seats or playing loud audio, as well as eating, drinking or littering onboard.
Listen to this article
It’s part of a crackdown on “disruptive” behaviour to make these nuisance behaviours official legal offences carrying immediate fines.
Authorised bus staff – such as ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff – can issue official notices to passengers who are suspected of committing an offence.
The new rules, announced on Monday, align with existing rules on Singapore's railway, or Mass Rapid Transit.
Read more: Chagos deal 'on hold' as Defence Secretary admits Britain 'can't proceed without US support'
Read more: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'
Serious offenses like causing danger to fellow commuters or “the soiling of any part” of a bus or other transit infrastructure will carry a maximum penalty of 5,000 SGD.
“Public transport is a shared space, and every commuter has a part to play in ensuring a gracious and pleasant commuting environment,” said the statement from the LTA
The regulations do not explicitly list individual offences, but official enforcement guidelines indicate that soiling refers to severe cleanliness breaches, which in practice cover actions like vomiting, urinating, spitting, or spilling bodily fluids on seats, floors, or handrails, as well as smearing them with food, mud, or grease.
Singapore tightly regulates public spaces with an already extensive list of penalties for littering or smoking in prohibited areas, inspiring its "Fine City" nickname.
But it is not alone in its efforts to create a more peaceful journey for passengers and commuters.