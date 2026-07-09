The singer was hospitalised in Portugal following routine surgery earlier this year

Legendary Total Eclipse of the Heart singer Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75 - weeks after emergency surgery left her in coma. Picture: LBC / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Singer Bonnie Tyler, known for her chart-topping hits including Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding on for a Hero has died, aged 75.

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Known as a true musical diva who rose to fame on both sides of the Atlantic, Tyler's death was announced by her publicist on Wednesday after the star suffered medical complications. A message on the Welsh star's website read: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for." “We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.” Tyler, real name Gaynor Hopkins, had been hospitalised in Portugal earlier this year following a reported case of appendicitis. The hitmaker was then placed in an induced coma following complications resulting from emergency intestinal surgery. Read more: Count Binface ‘quietly confident’ ahead of Clacton by-election run as he brands Commons dress rules ‘binnist’ Read more: Looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy drowns in Thailand after ‘jumping into lake while fleeing police’

Bonnie Tyler at the Madame Tussauds photo call in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Alamy

The Faro hospital where Tyler was taken. Picture: Getty

The star, was hospitalised after falling ill at her home in Faro, Portugal, with the star never fully recovering following her hospital admission. Last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained "very unwell and in intensive care". Tyler's singing abilities were first discovered by talent scout Roger Bell after he visited a Swansea club in the mid 1970s, with the singer going on to release her first single Lost in France in 1977. Her biggest hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart, was laid down six years later in 1983 after being penned by Meat Loaf's lyricist Jim Steinman. The song launched Tyler's profile to new heights in both the UK and US.

Gaynor Sullivan, (Bonnie Tyler), from Swansea, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to music. Picture: Alamy

It's a track that was originally titled Vampires in Love, penned for a musical version of Nosferatu. Tyler was due to perform at the Sunshine Festival in Worcester this summer, along with a number of European dates, and was also booked to perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on December 17. Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler has released many other hit songs over the years including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

Singer Bonnie Tyler performs during a concert Festival CaixaBank Live at the Teatro Príncipe Pío. Picture: Alamy

Singer Bonnie Tyler (Gaynor Hopkins?) performs live during a music concert at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela in Madrid. Picture: Alamy