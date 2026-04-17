LAPD arrested the singer after a lengthy investigation which saw his Hollywood home raided by officers

D4vd was arrested by LAPD over the murder. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

US singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in the boot of his Tesla last year.

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The 21-year-old musician, real name David Anthony Burke, was detained for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives following a lengthy investigation. The singer was denied bail, according to reports, with the case set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday. Representatives for the singer had previously said he was "cooperating with police", with the force raiding his Hollywood address earlier this year. Investigators had been looking into the 14-year-old's killing after her decomposed head and torso were discovered wrapped in plastic in the front boot of an impounded Tesla on September 8 last year. The vehicle was registered to D4vd's Texas address, with the teenager's severed arms and legs also discovered in a separate black bag in the impounded car, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard. Ms Hernandez, was 13 at the time of her disappearance, went missing in 2024 from her home in Lake Elsinore, California. Read more: Man, 22, charged with murder of British tourist who died months after assault outside Dublin's famous Temple Bar Read more: Alleged neo-Nazi fanatic accused of 'targeting vulnerable individuals' and encouraging self-harm

Investigators found the decomposed head and torso of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in a cadaver bag. Picture: Getty

A tribute posted on a fundraiser page for the teenager following the discovery read: “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.” “Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.” It comes after a court filings show the artist's family was summoned by a California court in February to testify before the grand jury, with the prosecutor's office adding on Thursday that its major crimes division will review the case. The material from the case was released to the public after Dawud Burke, D4vd's father, fought against the summons in a Texas court. It was previously confirmed that D4vd has been identified as a "target" in the Los Angeles investigation and that he may be subject to proceedings for one count of murder. The documents show that police found Ms Hernadez's remains while D4vd was on tour. The teenager, from Lake Elsinore in California, had been missing and was last seen in April 2024. Police said they discovered her remains inside the boot after responding to reports of a foul odour at the scene. Investigators said the decomposition of her body indicated that she had already been "deceased for several weeks". After discovering the remains, a police spokesperson said that the case was being investigated by its robbery-homicide division. Prosecutors believed the testimony of D4vd's family was "material and necessary" to the investigation, court filings show.

Rivas Hernandez, from Lake Elsinore in California, had been missing and was last seen in April 2024. Picture: Getty