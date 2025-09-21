D4vd has cancelled his additional European and UK tour dates after a police investigation found the remains of 15-year-old girl inside a Tesla registered to the singer.

Dates in Amsterdam and Dublin have since been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” according to venues.

The cancellations follow the discovery of a “severly decomposed” found in an impounded vehicle by police. Sources say the body was not intact, with reports saying a head and torso were found in plastic bags in the boot of the car.

The body has since been identified as missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Her death is being treated as homicide.

On Wednesday 17, the LAPD served a search warrant on the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, according to The Los Angeles Times.

hey said several pieces of evidence, including a computer, were recovered to be analysed, according to NBC News and NBC Los Angeles.

