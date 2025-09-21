Singer D4vd cancels tour dates as investigation intensifies after teen’s body found in his car
D4vd has cancelled his additional European and UK tour dates after a police investigation found the remains of 15-year-old girl inside a Tesla registered to the singer.
Listen to this article
Dates in Amsterdam and Dublin have since been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” according to venues.
The cancellations follow the discovery of a “severly decomposed” found in an impounded vehicle by police. Sources say the body was not intact, with reports saying a head and torso were found in plastic bags in the boot of the car.
The body has since been identified as missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.
Her death is being treated as homicide.
On Wednesday 17, the LAPD served a search warrant on the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, according to The Los Angeles Times.
hey said several pieces of evidence, including a computer, were recovered to be analysed, according to NBC News and NBC Los Angeles.
Burke is cooperating with law enforcement, say police.
The singer, who has been touring in the US to promote his debut album since early August, has not yet released an official statement on the matter.
Following the discovery of Rivas, a representative of her family posted a GoFundMe page seeking donations to lay her to rest, calling this “a tragic loss” of a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend”.
Rivas’ exact cause of death has not yet been made public. The young girl went missing aged 14 from Lake Elsinore, California, last April.
The death of the teen had led to questions about her connection to the 20-year-old singer.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner said Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger that said, “Shhh…”, with TMZ reporting Burke to have the same on his right index finger.
The tattoo was popularised by Rihanna in 2008, with celebs including Lindsay Lohan also having it on their fingers.
Following the investigation, the singer has cancelled the remaining leg of his US tour.
Tickets for his upcoming Australian concert dates as part of his Withered 2025 World Tour remain available for purchase.