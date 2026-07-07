Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett dies aged 37
Bennett’s death was announced by members of her former girl group G.R.L
English singer Lauren Bennett, who featured on LMFAO’s 2011 hit song Party Rock Anthem, has died.
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Bennett’s death was announced by members of her former girl group G.R.L on Monday, who remembered her as a “beautiful spirit” who will be “deeply missed”.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the group announced in a post on Instagram.
“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us.
“Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”
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The group added: “Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”
They did not reveal a cause of death.
USA Today reports Bennett died on May 29 at the age of 36, citing Kent and Medway Coroner records.
Bennett first found success with the girl group Paradiso Girls, whose 2009 single Patron Tequila featured Lil Jon and charted in the United States and Canada before the group disbanded the following year.
She went on to feature alongside LMFAO and GoonRock on Party Rock Anthem, one of the biggest hits of 2011.
The song topped charts in the UK, the United States, Canada, Ireland and Australia.
In 2013, Bennett joined G.R.L, formed by producer Robin Antin following his success with the Pussycat Dolls.
The group’s single Vacation featured on the soundtrack for Smurfs 2, while their biggest hit Ugly Heart reached number 11 on the UK singles chart in 2014.
The group later disbanded following the death of bandmate Simone Battle, before reuniting in 2020 and occasionally performing together.
Bennett’s former Paradiso Girls bandmate Aria Crescendo added to the tributes, posting on Instagram: “RIP Lauren my sister my best friend I can’t believe you left us.
“We spoke a week before it all happened and I could not imagine that would be the last time I would be able to talk to you. Love you and miss you forever.”