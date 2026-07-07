Bennett’s death was announced by members of her former girl group G.R.L

Singer Lauren Bennett of G.R.L performs onstage during the GIRL CULT Festival at The Fonda Theatre on August 20, 2017. Picture: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

English singer Lauren Bennett, who featured on LMFAO’s 2011 hit song Party Rock Anthem, has died.

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Bennett’s death was announced by members of her former girl group G.R.L on Monday, who remembered her as a “beautiful spirit” who will be “deeply missed”. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the group announced in a post on Instagram. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. “Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.” Read more: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump red card intervention sparks World Cup crisis - and USA humiliated by Belgium anyway despite President's meddling Read more: Charlie Kirk's widow Erika faces alleged killer of husband in court

The group added: “Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.” They did not reveal a cause of death. USA Today reports Bennett died on May 29 at the age of 36, citing Kent and Medway Coroner records. Bennett first found success with the girl group Paradiso Girls, whose 2009 single Patron Tequila featured Lil Jon and charted in the United States and Canada before the group disbanded the following year. She went on to feature alongside LMFAO and GoonRock on Party Rock Anthem, one of the biggest hits of 2011. The song topped charts in the UK, the United States, Canada, Ireland and Australia.

G.R.L perform during the Nickelodeon Slimefest 2016 matinee show at Margaret Court Arena on September 25, 2016. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images for Nickelodeon Australia