Shakira reached a deal with Spanish prosecutors to settle a tax fraud case, just as her trial was about to begin in 2023.

Singer Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Spain's High Court has acquitted Colombian singer Shakira of tax fraud.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Treasury has been ordered to reimburse her over 60 million euros in fines she had paid plus interest, according to a court document. She had previously faced tax fraud allegations for €14.5m (£12.7m) in a Barcelona court. Shakira, who repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, said she settled "with the best interest of my kids at heart". She paid a €7.5m (£6.5m) fine in 2023 - prosecutors had wanted to jail her for eight years and fine her €23.8m (£20.8m) if found guilty. Read more: Shakira and Burna Boy team up for official World Cup song Read more: Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline World Cup final half-time show

Shakira arrives with her lawyer Pau Molins (L) at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia for her trial on tax fraud, in Barcelona on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty

The row surrounded Shakira's residency status between 2012 and 2014, when prosecutors alleged that she was living in Spain but listing her official residence elsewhere. Under Spanish law, people who spend more than six months in the country are considered residents for tax purposes. But Shakira insisted Spain was not where she was mainly living at the time Prosecutors claimed that she bought a house in Barcelona in 2012, which became a family home for her and her then-partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. Her lawyers have said that up until 2014, most of her income came from international tours, and she spent long chunks of time outside of Spain.