A large sinkhole has opened outside a Malibu home reportedly owned by Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, prompting the city to declare a local emergency and evacuate 31 nearby properties.

The crater, estimated to measure 30ft by 30ft (9.1m by 9.1m), appeared after part of the oceanfront home’s driveway collapsed following days of heavy rain in southern California.

The damage came after a coastal flooding warning was issued for Los Angeles, linked to Tropical Storm Marie, which had previously been a hurricane.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday after the structural failure caused a gas leak, with SoCalGas later confirming it had been secured.

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