Gone in 60 seconds: Sinkhole opens outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home after driveway collapses
Malibu officials have declared at least five homes on the street unsafe to enter
A large sinkhole has opened outside a Malibu home reportedly owned by Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, prompting the city to declare a local emergency and evacuate 31 nearby properties.
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The crater, estimated to measure 30ft by 30ft (9.1m by 9.1m), appeared after part of the oceanfront home’s driveway collapsed following days of heavy rain in southern California.
The damage came after a coastal flooding warning was issued for Los Angeles, linked to Tropical Storm Marie, which had previously been a hurricane.
No injuries have been reported.
Emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday after the structural failure caused a gas leak, with SoCalGas later confirming it had been secured.
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Malibu officials have declared at least five homes on the street unsafe to enter.
They warned that emergency access is “severely constrained” and that the area could become impassable after a large section of road collapsed.
Nearby residents said a smaller, 8ft sinkhole began forming on Monday.
“At that point, the homeowners were not overly concerned,” one resident told Los Angeles magazine.
“We thought it could be fixed pretty quickly.”
But, they added, “all hell broke loose” when further ground gave way early on Tuesday, creating an even larger crater and swallowing much of the driveway.
Cage reportedly bought the property in 2024.
The Oscar-winning actor is known for films including Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off, Con Air and Moonstruck.