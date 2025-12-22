Major incident declared after enormous 50-metre sinkhole swallows canal
A major incident has been declared in Shropshire after an enormous sinkhole emerged under a canal.
It happened at the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Whitchurch at around 4:22am on Monday.
Authorities received reports of a canal bank collapse with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land.
Three boats have been caught in the developing sinkhole which is approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety.
Locals have been urged to avoid the area as authorities deal with the clean up.
Area Manager Scott Hurford said: "We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.
"Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station.
"A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.
"Multiagency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety.
"Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident."
West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service (including HART), the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers, and National Resilience are assisting with the operation.