A major incident has been declared in Shropshire after an enormous sinkhole emerged under a canal.

It happened at the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Whitchurch at around 4:22am on Monday.

Authorities received reports of a canal bank collapse with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land.

Three boats have been caught in the developing sinkhole which is approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety.

Locals have been urged to avoid the area as authorities deal with the clean up.

