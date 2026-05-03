Sir Alex Ferguson recovering after being taken to hospital before Man Utd game
The former manager took a turn at Old Trafford before the game
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is understood to be recovering after being taken to hospital ahead of the match against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Listen to this article
The 84-year-old was at the stadium on Sunday afternoon, but was taken to an ambulance after feeling unwell before kick-off.
The Premier League legend was first attended to by medics in the Stretford End tunnel following his complaints.
He was taken to an ambulance and checked over inside the vehicle, where he was sat up and described as doing "okay," The Sun reports.
A source has indicated that he is “OK”, having sought precautionary medical attention ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off.
Read more: World Snooker final disrupted after protester storms the floor shouting 'nobody pay their TV licences'
Read more: Police probing whether Brixton stabbing and shooting which left two men critical could be linked
LBC has contacted Manchester United for comment.
The Scot, who won 13 league titles during his reign in charge of the club, remains a regular at home games and has a row of seats in the Old Trafford directors’ box.
He was club ambassador for 12 years after he retired from management in 2013.
In 2018, he underwent life-saving surgery after suffering a sudden brain haemorrhage, which left him with a 20 per cent chance of survival.
Talking about the incident, Fergie said in his 2021 movie 'Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In': "There were five brain haemorrhages that day.
"Three died. Two survived. You know you are lucky."