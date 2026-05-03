Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is understood to be recovering after being taken to hospital ahead of the match against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The 84-year-old was at the stadium on Sunday afternoon, but was taken to an ambulance after feeling unwell before kick-off.

The Premier League legend was first attended to by medics in the Stretford End tunnel following his complaints.

He was taken to an ambulance and checked over inside the vehicle, where he was sat up and described as doing "okay," The Sun reports.

A source has indicated that he is “OK”, having sought precautionary medical attention ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off.

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