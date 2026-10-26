Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim are set to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the running of their luxury Scottish hotel.

The three-part series, titled Our Scottish Hotel, promises to offer an inside look into the running of the hotel as the couple and their 80-strong team take on a major renovation of the estate.

Sir Andy and Kim have run the Cromlix Hotel, a five-star Victorian country house hotel near Dunblane. for more than a decade after they bought it in 2013.

The Channel 4 series will document the year of transformation as renovations begin on a major new wing with two new restaurants.

The hotel is based near where Sir Andy, 39, grew up and was where the couple got married in 2015.

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