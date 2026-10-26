Sir Andy Murray and wife Kim to star in TV documentary about luxury Scottish hotel renovation
The three-part series, titled Our Scottish Hotel, promises to offer an inside look into the running of the hotel, purchased by Sir Andy and his wife Kim in 2013
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Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim are set to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the running of their luxury Scottish hotel.
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The three-part series, titled Our Scottish Hotel, promises to offer an inside look into the running of the hotel as the couple and their 80-strong team take on a major renovation of the estate.
Sir Andy and Kim have run the Cromlix Hotel, a five-star Victorian country house hotel near Dunblane. for more than a decade after they bought it in 2013.
The Channel 4 series will document the year of transformation as renovations begin on a major new wing with two new restaurants.
The hotel is based near where Sir Andy, 39, grew up and was where the couple got married in 2015.
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Kim, 38, who is the creative force behind the venture, according to the hotel website, said the project was a “learning curve” and the first time the pair have worked together.
She said: “The last couple of years have been really full of change at Cromlix with a huge building project and a totally new direction for fine dining and wellness, and I was really keen to document that as there were so many personal stories and interesting discoveries along the way.
“Andy and I haven’t worked on anything together before, so that was a fascinating process – and a learning curve!
“I’ve loved shaping this building and estate into what’s now become a really thriving and much-loved Scottish business. I hope people enjoy watching the show and meeting the team behind the hotel.”
Emily Shields, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said the series offers a “rare glimpse” of a business where “no detail is overlooked”.
She said: “Kim and Andy are embarking on an ambitious transformation, but at its heart this is a story about people: the team whose hard work brings Cromlix to life, and the shared desire to create something truly special.
“We’re delighted to be bringing viewers this warm, intimate and revealing look at life behind the doors of one of Scotland’s most distinctive hotels.”