Sir Chris Hoy has told LBC he is "doing well" ahead of charity cycle to "change perceptions" on stage 4 cancer.

The retired champion track cyclist was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2023, and is calling on men in a similar position to keep active to improve their quality of life.

Sir Chris, 49, who was told in 2024 that he had between two and four years left to live, told LBC's Nick Ferrari he is doing well and "feeling great".

He said: "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, incurable cancer, and completely out the blue, no warning at all.

"And it took some time to kind of lick my wounds and to recover emotionally, physically, mentally.

"And part of it was coming up with the idea for this charity mass participation bike ride called the Tour de 4. It's called the Tour de 4 because we're trying to change perceptions of what stage four cancer can be about."

Sir Chris said the Tour de 4 has been around 18 months to two years in the making, and he is "so excited" that they're almost there.

