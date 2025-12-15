Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer for the past year.

The 85-year-old singer said his cancer had "gone at the moment" and called for a national screening test for men.

He said he was just about to embark on a tour of New Zealand and Australia when a health check-up revealed he had early-stage cancer.

“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that,” Sir Cliff said.

The singer, known for decades of hits including The Young Ones, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Summer Holiday, described the lack of a national screening programme as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“We have governments to look after our country and those who live in that country, so I can’t see how you can say, ‘Oh we can do this, we can do that, but we don’t do this for these people’,” Sir Cliff told Good Morning Britain.

