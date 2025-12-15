Sir Cliff Richard reveals prostate cancer battle as he calls for better screening
The 85-year-old singer calls for national screening test for men
Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer for the past year.
The 85-year-old singer said his cancer had "gone at the moment" and called for a national screening test for men.
He said he was just about to embark on a tour of New Zealand and Australia when a health check-up revealed he had early-stage cancer.
“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that,” Sir Cliff said.
The singer, known for decades of hits including The Young Ones, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Summer Holiday, described the lack of a national screening programme as “absolutely ridiculous”.
“We have governments to look after our country and those who live in that country, so I can’t see how you can say, ‘Oh we can do this, we can do that, but we don’t do this for these people’,” Sir Cliff told Good Morning Britain.
He added: “We all deserve to have the same ability to have a test and then start treatments really early.
“It seems to me – I’ve only been for one year now in touch with cancer, but every time I’ve talked with anybody this has come up and so I think our Government must listen to us.”
The King last week said his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, and Sir Cliff said he was keen to join forces to raise awareness.
“I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him…“If the King is listening, I think most of us would say ‘yeah – we’re available’.”
In November, the UK National Screening Committee announced a draft recommendation for a targeted prostate cancer screening programme.
If implemented, the programme would invite men aged 45 to 61 with a genetic mutation of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes for screening every two years.