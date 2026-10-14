Ms Amess, 41, said what happened to her father was “just absolutely heartbreaking and completely traumatising”

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess says she still has “so many unanswered questions” five years after her father was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery. Picture: Jeff Overs/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess says she still has “so many unanswered questions” five years after her father was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery.

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Katie Amess has been fighting for a public inquiry after the veteran MP, 69, was killed by Ali Harbi Ali at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15 2021. Ali, who was convicted in 2022 and given a whole life order for murder and the preparation of terrorist acts, had been referred to the anti-radicalisation scheme Prevent, but his case was closed in 2016. Ms Amess, 41, said what happened to her father was “just absolutely heartbreaking and completely traumatising”. The Government has commissioned an independent review that will explore missed opportunities that could have prevented Sir David’s murder. Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security Read more: Trump faces backlash after sharing 'sickening' clip of British man mauled to death by tiger along with other bizarre AI generated tiger videos

Katie Amess has been fighting for a public inquiry after the veteran MP, 69, was killed by Ali Harbi Ali at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15 2021. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

It will be led by former Conservative justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland KC and aims to understand how the murder was able to happen, lessons to be learned, and to recommend steps to minimise the risk of future tragedies. Ms Amess said she welcomed the review and was continuing to press for a public inquiry, where witnesses could be compelled to attend. “It’s definitely been a frustrating process because obviously I’ve been fighting for five years now,” she said. “As the victim’s daughter, I shouldn’t have to do that. “There should have just been an inquiry automatically, straight away. “Still, five years later, I’m having to plead my case as to why my dad, myself, and the public need these answers. “I’m just hoping that (Mr) Buckland does get the answers and if he doesn’t, we’ll just get it through the inquiry.”

She added: “I just want to stress the emotional turmoil that all of this has taken and you would think that after this happened the Government would want to help the family of their former colleague of 40 years – but it definitely didn’t play out that way.” Ms Amess said she continued to fear for the safety of politicians following the killing of Ann Widdecombe at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, in July. She said Ms Widdecombe, who she calls “aunt Ann”, was her sister’s godmother and she “knew her my whole life”. “She was best friends with my dad,” Ms Amess said. “They had so many shared issues together with animals and Catholicism, and just being people who really wanted to help rather than gain political points. “It’s just such a tragedy that it happened to her as well now.”

Former Reform UK Immigration and Justice spokesperson Ann Widdecombe gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty