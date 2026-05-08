Attenborough continued to present occasionally while serving as Controller of BBC Two, but returned to screens to present full time in the 70s. Here, he can be seen filming with mountain gorillas in Rwanda for the Life on Earth series. Picture: John Sparks/BBC

By Lucy Harvey

Beloved environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has been flooded with congratulations as he celebrates his 100th birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The centenary of the naturalist will be marked with a live event at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, featuring music from his programmes along with stories and reflections from public figures and leading advocates for the natural world. In the week leading up to the milestone, Sir David said he was “completely overwhelmed” by the birthday messages pouring in, and thanked his well-wishers “most sincerely”.

The Attenborough brothers pictured in 1933, when David was just 7 years old, seen here in the middle. On the right is Lord Richard Attenborough, and on the left is their younger brother John. Picture: Attenborough Family

In a recorded audio message shared the night before his birthday, he said: “I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas. “I’ve been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings from pre-school groups to care home residents and countless individuals and families of all ages.

Sir David (left) married his wife, Jane Oriel, at St. Anne's Church in Kew Green in 1950. The couple were married for 47 years until Jane's death in 1997 from a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Alamy

“I simply can’t reply to each of you all separately but I would like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages. “I wish those of you who have planned your own local events tomorrow a very happy day.” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those paying tribute to Sir David.

Attenborough was quick to instil a love of animals and wildlife into his two children, Robert and Susan. Here, Sir David introduces his daughter Susan to Georgie the Cockatoo at the family home in Richmond in 1957. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I would like to send my warmest wishes to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday. “Like millions of people across the country and around the world, I grew up watching Sir David’s programmes. For decades, the nation has been captivated by his passion for nature and his remarkable contribution to public broadcasting.

David Attenborough began presenting wildlife programmes in 1954 with the series Zoo Quest, which ran for nine years. Picture: BBC

“He is a true national treasure and a pioneer in his field – may his work continue to inspire people of all ages for years to come.” The Royal Albert Hall celebration, which will be broadcast on BBC One, will be hosted by Kirsty Young and include performances from musicians who have featured on his BBC Planet Earth TV series.

The King (then Prince Charles) and Princess Anne first met Attenborough in 1958, when they appeared on Zoo Quest. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Dan Smith, frontman of Brit Award‑winning act Bastille, will join the BBC Concert Orchestra to perform their track Pompeii, which was featured in Planet Earth III, while Icelandic band Sigur Ros will play Hoppipolla, which was used in the promotion of Planet Earth and Planet Earth II. The BBC Concert Orchestra will perform the scores associated with some of the most unforgettable moments from Sir David’s programmes, including the dramatic snakes and iguanas chase from Planet Earth II, and the powerful wave-washing orcas sequence from Frozen Planet II.

Attenborough didn't just make an impact in front of the camera - in 1965 he was made Controller of BBC Two, which saw him commission shows like Monty Python's Flying Circus, and introduce yellow tennis balls (to improve visibility for colour television). Picture: Getty

There will also be music from British singer Sienna Spiro and Paraguayan harpist Francisco Yglesias, who will play the traditional Pajaro Campana – a piece that featured in Zoo Quest, Sir David’s first wildlife programme. It is just one of many events to mark his birthday.

The Natural History Museum’s immersive exhibition presented by Sir David will be transformed into a free five-minute show in central London to celebrate. Our Story With David Attenborough will be adapted to be shown at Outernet London in Tottenham Court Road from Sir David’s birthday on May 8, and the veteran nature presenter will take viewers through the history of people and the Earth, before presenting a vision of London’s future.

Attenborough beside two wandering Albatross on Bird Island, South Georgia for 'The Living Planet' in 1984. Picture: BBC

He has been inundated with messages and well-wishes from environmental and animal charities and has also had a “wise” bull named after him by animal charity Peta. The bull, named Sir Attenbullock, was among the first rescued through Peta India’s Delhi mechanisation project.

It wasn't just wildlife programmes! Here, Sir David can be seen experimenting in zero-gravity aircraft for a science show. Picture: BBC

Attenborough holds 'Little Bee', a baby Asian Otter, during an event to help return otters back to the river Thames in 1999. Picture: Alamy

Sir David was first knighted way back in 1985, but has gone to receive multiple prestigious honours from the Royal Family, including the Order of Merit (pictured here in 2005) and the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in 2022. Picture: Getty

The Big Butterfly Count, championed by Sir David, is the world's largest citizen science survey, encouraging the public to spend 15 minutes spotting and recording butterflies in gardens or countryside during high summer. Picture: PA

David Attenborough poses with a floral sculpture of himself outside The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Sir David's brother, the renowned actor and director Lord Richard Attenborough, passed away in 2014. Picture: Shutterstock

Sir David poses with the award for Virgin TV Must See Moment for 'Blue Planet II' at the BAFTAs in 2018. Picture: Getty

Sir David Attenborough tries out a virtual reality headset as he officially opens Yorkshire's Jurassic World at the Yorkshire Museum in York in 2018. Picture: Alamy

In 2019, it was announced that a new polar research ship would be the RSS Sir David Attenborough...the public has actually voted for the name to be 'Boaty McBoatface', but this name was given to an autonomous underwater vehicle instead. Picture: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sir David Attenborough with peregrine chick in Houses of Parliament, while filming for a series that aired last year. Picture: BBC