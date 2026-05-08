'I thought I’d have a quiet 100th': National treasure Sir David Attenborough turns 100 - life in pictures
Beloved environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has been flooded with congratulations as he celebrates his 100th birthday.
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The centenary of the naturalist will be marked with a live event at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, featuring music from his programmes along with stories and reflections from public figures and leading advocates for the natural world.
In the week leading up to the milestone, Sir David said he was “completely overwhelmed” by the birthday messages pouring in, and thanked his well-wishers “most sincerely”.
In a recorded audio message shared the night before his birthday, he said: “I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly, but it seems that many of you have had other ideas.
“I’ve been completely overwhelmed by birthday greetings from pre-school groups to care home residents and countless individuals and families of all ages.
“I simply can’t reply to each of you all separately but I would like to thank you all most sincerely for your kind messages.
“I wish those of you who have planned your own local events tomorrow a very happy day.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those paying tribute to Sir David.
He said: “I would like to send my warmest wishes to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday.
“Like millions of people across the country and around the world, I grew up watching Sir David’s programmes. For decades, the nation has been captivated by his passion for nature and his remarkable contribution to public broadcasting.
“He is a true national treasure and a pioneer in his field – may his work continue to inspire people of all ages for years to come.”
The Royal Albert Hall celebration, which will be broadcast on BBC One, will be hosted by Kirsty Young and include performances from musicians who have featured on his BBC Planet Earth TV series.
Dan Smith, frontman of Brit Award‑winning act Bastille, will join the BBC Concert Orchestra to perform their track Pompeii, which was featured in Planet Earth III, while Icelandic band Sigur Ros will play Hoppipolla, which was used in the promotion of Planet Earth and Planet Earth II.
The BBC Concert Orchestra will perform the scores associated with some of the most unforgettable moments from Sir David’s programmes, including the dramatic snakes and iguanas chase from Planet Earth II, and the powerful wave-washing orcas sequence from Frozen Planet II.
There will also be music from British singer Sienna Spiro and Paraguayan harpist Francisco Yglesias, who will play the traditional Pajaro Campana – a piece that featured in Zoo Quest, Sir David’s first wildlife programme.
It is just one of many events to mark his birthday.
The Natural History Museum’s immersive exhibition presented by Sir David will be transformed into a free five-minute show in central London to celebrate.
Our Story With David Attenborough will be adapted to be shown at Outernet London in Tottenham Court Road from Sir David’s birthday on May 8, and the veteran nature presenter will take viewers through the history of people and the Earth, before presenting a vision of London’s future.
He has been inundated with messages and well-wishes from environmental and animal charities and has also had a “wise” bull named after him by animal charity Peta.
The bull, named Sir Attenbullock, was among the first rescued through Peta India’s Delhi mechanisation project.