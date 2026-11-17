Sir David Evennett, who served as a Conservative MP in south-east London for more than 30 years, has died following a short illness.

Sir David was first elected as MP for Erith and Crayford in 1983. He lost the seat in 1997 but returned to Parliament in 2005 as MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, serving until he stood down at the 2024 general election.

During his time in Westminster, he served as a Conservative whip in opposition and government. He was also a vice-chairman of the party.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said: “Sir David was a diligent local Member of Parliament and a true champion of Conservatism.

“Even once he left the House of Commons, he was still a regular attendee at Kemi’s speeches and an assiduous local campaigner. May he rest in peace.”

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