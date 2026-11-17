Former Tory MP Sir David Evennett dies following short illness as party pays tribute to former whip
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Sir David Evennett, who served as a Conservative MP in south-east London for more than 30 years, has died following a short illness.
Listen to this article
Sir David was first elected as MP for Erith and Crayford in 1983. He lost the seat in 1997 but returned to Parliament in 2005 as MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, serving until he stood down at the 2024 general election.
During his time in Westminster, he served as a Conservative whip in opposition and government. He was also a vice-chairman of the party.
Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said: “Sir David was a diligent local Member of Parliament and a true champion of Conservatism.
“Even once he left the House of Commons, he was still a regular attendee at Kemi’s speeches and an assiduous local campaigner. May he rest in peace.”
Read More: Burnham challenged to back £5.8bn-a-year reforms to tackle youth unemployment
Read More: Burnham says ‘hard Brexit’ was ‘not good enough for Britain’ as he sets out views on EU reset
Very sad to hear of the passing of Sir David Evennett, MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford.— Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) November 17, 2026
David was always the most good-humoured and supportive colleague. He always had a good story to tell, including of the political times of Margaret Thatcher.
He served his country with…
Sir David began his career as a teacher before becoming a councillor for the London Borough of Redbridge.
He later worked as a marine insurance broker at Lloyd’s and as a management lecturer at Bexley College, before entering Parliament.
His political career spanned more than four decades, including time representing two constituencies in south-east London.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and their two sons.