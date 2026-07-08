The Liberal Democrat leader called on Rachel Reeves to halt to "Farage's cynical ploy"

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey speaks in front of a billboard showing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he called on Reeves to halt his resignation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Ed Davey has called on the Chancellor to reject Nigel Farage's resignation after it emerged that Reeves held the power to halt proceedings.

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In a letter to the Chancellor on Wednesday, the Liberal Democrat leader called for a halt to "Farage's cynical ploy" by putting a stop to his resignation as MP for Clacton-upon-Sea, which would result in a by-election. "The Chancellor has the power to stop Farage's cynical ploy. I've written to her this morning urging her to act," Davey said in a post to X accompanied by his letter to the Chancellor. The letter also saw him accuse Farage of "seeking to manipulate Parliamentary rules – and manipulate his own constituents". Under parliamentary procedure dating back to 1624, any MP who wishes to resign from their post must write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Chancellor is then required to appoint them either the Chiltern Hundreds or the Manor of Northstead by means of a written warrant, in the presence of a witness. Read more: Farage vs Count Binface? Parties rule out standing against Nigel in Clacton by-election 'circus' Read more: Reform accuses National Crime Agency of leaking Tice's bank statements

The Chancellor has the power to stop Farage's cynical ploy. I've written to her this morning urging her to act.



Farage should not be allowed to resign until the investigation into his dodgy dealings has concluded. The people of Clacton deserve the facts first. pic.twitter.com/1QCuGWcIw4 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 8, 2026

An individual cannot hold both the position of MP and one of the appointed roles at the same time, meaning the politician relinquishes their role as an MP. Referring to Farage's "dodgy dealings", the Liberal Democrat leader insisted the constituents of Clacton deserved better as he called for transparency in the midst of an ongoing £5 million donations row. "Farage should not be allowed to resign until the investigation into his dodgy dealings has concluded. The people of Clacton deserve the facts first," Davey insisted on X. It comes after the Reform leader sensationally quit as MP and vowed to fight a "people versus establishment" by-election in the Essex seat amid a row over his finances and a parliamentary investigation. Farage denies any wrongdoing in the row over undeclared gifts and donations he received before he was elected. Farage also said Reform UK will foot the bill for the by-election but last night, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) told LBC that the move would be illegal.

Britain's Reform UK leader Nigel Farage leaves Milbank Tower after announcing his resignation. Picture: Alamy