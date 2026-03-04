Sir Ed Davey has called for tax exiles, who 'go on social media to mock people here for paying their taxes', to contribute to the armed forces.

The Liberal Democrat Leader's comments come as tens of thousands of Britons are stranded in the Middle East, after the conflict between Iran and the US caused widespread airspace closures.

Sir Ed has faced criticism for appearing to suggest expats should pay for protection by the British government.

However, he has clarified that he does not expect people to pay directly to be rescued, but instead suggested there should be some process in place for tax exiles to contribute to the armed forces.

He told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I said very clearly that the British government should do everything possible to make sure that British citizens living abroad get the support they need, particularly if they need to come back to our country. That's vital."

"I don't think it's that controversial actually is at a time of peril to our country when we've got to increase defence spending," he continued.

"It's not unreasonable to say to British citizens who've got plenty of money, like the people talking about that, they should make a contribution to our armed forces."

