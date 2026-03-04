Sir Ed Davey calls for tax exiles who 'mock British taxpayers' to contribute to armed forces
Sir Ed Davey has called for tax exiles, who 'go on social media to mock people here for paying their taxes', to contribute to the armed forces.
The Liberal Democrat Leader's comments come as tens of thousands of Britons are stranded in the Middle East, after the conflict between Iran and the US caused widespread airspace closures.
Sir Ed has faced criticism for appearing to suggest expats should pay for protection by the British government.
However, he has clarified that he does not expect people to pay directly to be rescued, but instead suggested there should be some process in place for tax exiles to contribute to the armed forces.
He told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I said very clearly that the British government should do everything possible to make sure that British citizens living abroad get the support they need, particularly if they need to come back to our country. That's vital."
"I don't think it's that controversial actually is at a time of peril to our country when we've got to increase defence spending," he continued.
"It's not unreasonable to say to British citizens who've got plenty of money, like the people talking about that, they should make a contribution to our armed forces."
Questioned by Tom whether the contributions expats, such as footballer Rio Ferdinand, have paid previously is enough, Sir Ed replied: "Yeah, but I don't think they need to stop if they're no doubt proud of being British citizens and they no doubt want our army to be strong, our air force to be strong, our navy to be strong.
"I think it's quite a uncontroversial principle that we should ask people to make a contribution."
He clarified again that he is not calling for people to pay directly for their own protection, stating: "That is literally not what I'm saying.
"I've said very clearly that we owe a duty to them as British citizens, whatever their tax position, of course.
"But I'm making a separate point that I do think that when we've got these huge expenditures, these people who come on social media and mock people who are paying their taxes, I think it's a good debate to have to see if they could be asked to contribute."
There is not expected to be a widespread evacuation of the 138,000 British nationals who have registered their presence in the Middle East.
But more flights to rescue British nationals stranded in the Middle East have been announced.
The first Government rescue flight and British Airways commercial flight from Muscat depart on Wednesday night.
Sir Keir said two further Government-chartered flights will take off from Oman “in the coming days”.