Sir Ed Davey will boycott US President Donald Trump’s state banquet next month in a protest against his position on Gaza.

Iain Dale can't believe it: ‘It makes him look like a complete and utter plonker.’

The Liberal Democrat leader said he and his wife Emily had “spent all summer thinking about this” and had “prayed about it”, before deciding it was “the one way” to send a message to both Mr Trump and Sir Keir Starmer.

02:47 - Sir Ed Davey shared a video on X announcing his decision.

05:17 - Caller Bill defends the Lib Dem leader.

08:34 - Listener G gives her view.

09:35 - Caller Seb praises Keir Starmer for his dealings with Donald Trump.