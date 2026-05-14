Sir Ian McKellen will take on his first major theatrical role since since his fall from the stage in 2024.

He will star in Lear, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s King Lear, at a small theatre in east London this winter.

It will mark his first major theatrical endeavour since he lost his footing whilst performing in Player Kings in June 2024 at the Noel Coward Theatre, breaking his wrist and chipping a vertebrae.

After the incident he said he planned to take some time off but had no plans for retirement.

Sir Ian will star in Lear, reimagined by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller, at the 220-seat Yard Theatre in Hackney Wick.