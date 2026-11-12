Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was released by home county Lancashire at the end of the 2026 season

44-year old Jimmy Anderson said “I’m not doing this for a send-off. That’s not the reason I’ve signed for Surrey.". Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir James 'Jimmy' Anderson will continue his storied career in 2027 after signing to play for Surrey.

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Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was released by home county Lancashire at the end of the 2026 season. But the 44-year-old will play on after agreeing to a deal at the Kia Oval. “It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career,” he said. “I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skill set and go on and represent their country.” Read more: UK economy grows 0.7% as AI fuels fastest increase in more than two years Read more: Nvidia CEO on brink of being fired after second affair claim - as major chipmaker sees stock price slump to 52-week low

Anderson said he was “sad” and “quite shocked” after learning of Lancashire’s decision to release him. Picture: Gareth Walker/Alamy

Anderson said he was “sad” and “quite shocked” after learning of Lancashire’s decision to release him despite him being captain for two seasons and claiming 50 championship wickets in the last campaign, in which they finished second-bottom of Division Two. Speaking on a special episode of his Tailenders podcast Anderson, who will turn 45 midway through next season, added: “There was a bit of emotion in that few days. “I was really conscious on not making a decision based on that emotion, so that’s why I have taken a few weeks to try to get my ahead around everything and decide what the best way forward is. “Going from thinking I might not play cricket again to having this opportunity – I’m properly buzzing for it. “I’m not doing this for a send-off. That’s not the reason I’ve signed for Surrey. “Finding a club that wants me and has that same motivation to win trophies – I just want to be a part of something.”

“It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career,” he said. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty