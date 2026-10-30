The prospective Tory London mayoral candidate said Brexit had been good for the capital - despite a majority of Londoners remaining opposed

Sir James Cleverly told Andrew Marr Brexit had been good for the capital. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Sir James Cleverly has hailed Brexit as being "good for London" as he accused Andy Burnham of restarting a "painful and divisive row" over Britain's relationship with the EU.

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Speaking on Tonight With Andrew Marr, the prospective London mayoral candidate said the capital's financial services sector was still outperforming its European counterparts and attracting "global talent". Reminded by Andrew that most Londoners - who voted overwhelmingly to Remain in 2016 - remain opposed to Brexit, Sir James said the pandemic had "completely distorted any conversation about economic performance. And it is largely impossible to disaggregate the impacts of us leaving the EU and the impacts of COVID." The Conservative MP also accused the government of sending mixed messages about Britain's economic growth. "They're claiming that the UK economy is growing faster than the rest of the G7, including France, Germany, Italy, all members of the EU, and at the same time saying leaving the EU has held us back," he told Andrew. Read more: 'Brexit has certainly hit our level of growth', Chancellor admits - but insists UK economy has been 'remarkably resilient' Read more: Khan hails pedestrianisation of Oxford Street as ‘momentous day’ for London

Chancellor John Healey unveiled the government's first budget on Wednesday. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy

The MP for Braintree added: "I am unconvinced that relitigating a 10-year-old row, a really divisive, painful row, will put more police officers on the streets, will reduce the cost of employing more people.” Andy Burnham has suggested he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime and opened the door to renegotiating Britain's membership with the bloc. However, he has ruled out rejoining before the next general election . Meanwhile, Sir James was supportive of the Chancellor's programme of greater fiscal devolution to allow local authorities to retain a greater share of the additional tax revenues generated in their areas. “I've long said that London should be able to keep more of the money that London raises," Sir James told Andrew. "London raises a huge amount of tax of various forms, and yet London keeps having to go cap in hand to central government. So I'm actually quite positive about London being able to keep more of its own money if—and Andrew, this is a really big if—if it actually gets to keep the money.”

He was supportive of the Chancellor's programme of greater fiscal devolution to allow local authorities to retain a greater share of the additional tax revenues generated in their areas. Picture: Volodymyr Goinyk/Alamy

Sir James - who resigned from the shadow cabinet in August to challenge Labour's Sir Sadiq Khan in May 2028 - was also broadly in favour of ULEZ, saying it had been good for London's air quality. But he caveated that by saying he was "suspicious" that TfL would find "a different way of squeezing motorists, particularly in outer London, who have fewer public transport options." He said he would implement a "complete review of all costs generated from Londoners by City Hall" if he became Mayor. He was also positive about Sir Sadiq's move to pedestrianise Oxford Street - but questioned the £144m price tag.

He was also supportive of Sir Sadiq's move to pedestrianise Oxford Street - but questioned the price tag. Picture: orlando britain/Alamy