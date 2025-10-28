Record-breaking former England cricketer Sir James Anderson has been knighted by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

The Legendary Lancashire fast bowler made his first-class debut for Lancashire and his one-day international debut for England in 2002, with his Test bow coming in May 2003.

Anderson, 42, retired from Test cricket last summer with 704 wickets, making him the most successful pace bowler in the format.

Anderson is the second former England cricketer to be honoured by an outgoing Conservative prime minister in recent years.

In 2019, Theresa May awarded a knighthood to Geoffrey Boycott, her childhood hero.

Anderson's decision to retire from international duty came after England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes decided they want to build an attack for the future.

He was given an emotional farewell in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's last July and then immediately joined the England backroom team as a fast-bowling mentor.

Also among the personalities honoured on Tuesday was Graham Gouldman, frontman of rock band 10cc.

The award-winning songwriter and musician was made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to music.

Gouldman was one of the founding members of 10cc, formed in 1972, and co-wrote hits like Rubber Bullets, I'm Not In Love, The Things We Do For Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

In 2014, he entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an American institution, joining the likes of Sir Noel Coward, Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Sir Elton John.

Gouldman was the original co-lead singer and bass guitarist of 10cc, who have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

He is the only remaining founder member of the band who formed more than 50 years ago and continue to tour around the world.

The BBC's chief economics correspondent Dharshini David was made an OBE for services to economics.

She was named in the King's New Year Honours list.

David is an honorary fellow of Downing College, Cambridge, where she studied economics.

She is also author of The Almighty Dollar, a guide to the global economy, and Environomics: How The Green Economy Is Transforming Your World.

The broadcaster started her career in finance and worked for the Government Economics Service before being appointed senior UK economist for HSBC Investment Bank.

David began working for the BBC as a financial correspondent 2000. As well as working on BBC News, she has appeared on Radio 4's Today programme and the broadcaster's flagship investigative series, Panorama.

She joined the business team at Sky News in 2009, presenting political, business and news programmes, before returning to the BBC.