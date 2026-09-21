Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals giant Ineos, said the UK government had “a bit of a green eye towards wealth at the moment” which was “encouraging” the wealthiest to relocate.

Sir Jim said: "Unfortunately, with the things that they’ve been doing, they’ve been encouraging the people who have created wealth to leave the UK because it’s just become uncomfortable for them for tax reasons or whatever. “Also, crime on the streets has gone up as well, which doesn’t help.”

00:00 | Guy Singh-Watson Founder of Riverford Organic Vegetables, is a 'Patriotic Millionaire' and signed a letter to the Prime Minister in July asking to be taxed more. Nick asks if he has paid more tax since that letter...

04:37 | Claudia Hearne, entrepreneur and director of Hearne House, which specialises in refurbishment and construction, says it's 'very easy for people to scorn billionaires...but we should listen to them' because of their wealth.

07:31 | Caller Robert agrees that people are 'fed up' because of the way successive governments have run the country.

13:02 | Caller Jason thinks politicians should start by 'being honest' about where the country's money is going.

14:55 | Caller Kevin feels that Britain 'is on the slide' when it comes to creating jobs.

17:37 | Caller Paul says the billionaire 'probably doesn't feel welcome here anymore' despite 'paying his dues a thousand times over'.