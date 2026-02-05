Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out strongly over ‘lies’ told by Peter Mandelson to do with his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prime Minister in a speech today described how no-one was fully aware of the ‘darkness’ of Mandelson’s ties to the disgraced financier.

“It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein. But none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship. What has come to light has raised serious questions, information that was not known at the time of his appointment,” said Sir Keir.

“The information now available makes clear that the answers he gave were lies. He portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew. And when that became clear, and it was not true, I sacked him.

“Such deceit is incompatible with public service. Let me be clear, no one is above accountability and no one, however well-connected, however experienced, however senior, should hold public office if they cannot meet the basic test of honesty.”

The Prime Minister also apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein for having believed Lord Peter Mandelson's lies and appointing him Britain's ambassador to the US.

He said: "The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend, and they've had to relive it again and again."

He said they had seen accountability "delayed and too often denied".

"I want to say this. I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointed him and sorry that even now you're forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.

"But I also want to say this: in this country, we will not look away, we will not shrug our shoulders, and we will not allow the powerful to treat justice as optional. We will pursue the truth.

"We will uphold the integrity of public life, and we will do everything within our power and in the interests of justice to ensure accountability is delivered.

"That is what the public expects. That is what the victims deserve, and it is what I will do."

Labour MPs say have said they believe Sir Keir’s days as PM are numbered amid mounting fury over his handling of the Mandelson scandal.

Many blame the Prime Minister's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney for handing his ally Lord Mandelson the top diplomatic job in Washington despite knowing about his dealings to Epstein continued after his conviction for child sex offences.

One Labour MP said Mr McSweeney "needs to go, he's a total liability and like Mandelson is only interested in himself".

The MP added: "I think the PM doesn't have much time left and sadly, he has nobody but himself to blame."

There was also anger about Downing Street's attempt to control the release of potentially explosive documents providing insight into how the decision was made.

Earlier today Kemi Badenoch told LBC that there was ‘more to come’ in the Mandelson scandal.

The Tory leader told LBC: "There's more to a situation than meets the eye.”

Ms Badenoch added that the PM "is going to get into all sorts of trouble” as more revelations come to light.

“There are more details that will come out which they would rather were not in the public domain,” Ms Badenoch told Nick.

She said she was "gobsmacked” to learn that Sir Keir was aware of Mandelson’s ties to Epstein when appointing him, adding: “I always had a strong suspicion that he did know, but I didn't think we would get that information until we saw all of the papers.”

It comes after the prime minister was forced to hand over all files about Mandelson's security vetting to Parliament for release to the public as pressure mounted.

Ms Badenoch said: “I think that those papers are going to show all sorts of terrible decision making and bad judgement by the Labour government. I think Keir Starmer is only going to get into more trouble.”

She added that the scandal will also topple Mr McSweeney, Starmer’s top aide.

"I think Morgan McSweeney is probably toast. I'm amazed he's still in the job. He was Peter Mandelson's protege. He was the one who pushed for this appointment and must have seen all of the vetting,” Ms Badenoch said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told MPs he "regrets" this decision, but stressed that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about the extent of his relationship with the disgraced financier.