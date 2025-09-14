Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK's flag represents the nation's diversity and "we will never surrender it" to those using it as a symbol of "violence, fear and division"

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we will not stand for... people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister has said he not allow people to feel intimidated on "our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin" after clashes broke out at a right wing march in London.

In a post on social media a few minutes ago, Sir Keir broke his silence, saying: "People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values. "But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin." The prime minister added that Britain "is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect". "Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division." Earlier Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that 'Unite the Kingdom' protesters who attacked police will face the 'full force of the law'. Dozens of officers were assaulted as they faced "significant aggression" from protesters at the hectic "freedom of speech festival" in central London led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Twenty-four people were arrested and 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, at the far-right activist's event in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. The Home Secretary wrote on X: "The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to this nation. I thank the police who worked hard to ensure much of today's protest was peaceful. "But I condemn those who have attacked and injured police officers. Anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law."

Up to 150,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall for the event, which faced counter-protests by around 5,000 anti-racism campaigners. Objects including a traffic cone, bottles and pieces of wood were thrown at the line of officers as they started to push the group back towards Trafalgar Square and Northumberland Avenue at around 5.25pm. A stage was set up to hear a series of speeches from far-right personalities and politicians and included an interview between Robinson and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who accorded with the overriding theme of the day by proclaiming the “destruction of Britain” because of “massive uncontrolled migration”.

Objects including a traffic cone, bottles and pieces of wood were thrown at the line of officers. Picture: PA

25 protestors were arrested. Picture: PA

Musk called for a change of Government in the UK and railed against the "woke mind virus" as he joined via video link. The X owner called for a "dissolution of Parliament" and said "massive uncontrolled migration" was contributing to the "destruction of Britain". He also told the crowd that "violence is coming" and that "you either fight back or you die". The Robinson crowd was too big to fit into Whitehall and the confrontation happened when police tried to stop them from encircling counter-protesters and accessing the area from different routes, the force said.

People taking part in a March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR). Picture: Alamy

People taking part in a Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally in Trafalgar Square, central London. Picture: Alamy

Diane Abbott, who was at the Stand Up To Racism counter-protest, told LBC: "It's important because we're seeing a rise in racist violence and it's important that the community shows that it's in solidarity with asylum seekers and victims of racist violence. "It's not about unity. It's about a very dangerous anti immigrant rhetoric. It's not about unity. Somebody who is as anti immigrant as that can't be talking about unity. "I think Keir is trying to bring the country together and we just have to continue with that fight. "My message is that the vast majority of the community do not support what Tommy Robinson is saying and we are going to be in solidarity." A spokesman said: “When officers moved in to stop them, they faced unacceptable violence. They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown. Scuffles broke out as police used batons to try and push back thousands of Robinson supporters gathered on the top of Whitehall and Trafalgar Square.

Supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Picture: Getty

Mounted police officers look on as a Union Jack flag is displayed by supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Picture: Getty

Later more than a hundred helmeted officers along with dozens of mounted police pushed Robinson supporters, by this point largely dispersed, back further from Trafalgar Square and towards Embankment station. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, thanked all officers working the protest on Saturday.

The counter protest by Stand Up to Racism and other anti fascist groups makes its way down Kingsway towards Trafalgar Square. Picture: Getty

A supporter of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Picture: Getty

As well as Musk, the “Unite” protest featured speeches from Robinson and other activists, including former actor Laurence Fox, former Apprentice candidate Katie Hopkins, along with musical performers. It also featured far-right French politician Eric Zemmour, who came in fourth place in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election; leader of the Danish People’s Party Morten Messerschmidt; Petr Bystron of the far-right Alternative for Germany party; Polish right-wing politician Dominik Tarczynski; Belgian anti-immigration activist Filip Dewinter; and television personality Ant Middleton who is running to be Mayor of London. Strict conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act on where and when campaigners can protest, the Met said, with the anti-racism event ending at 4pm and the Unite the Kingdom event finishing at 6pm.