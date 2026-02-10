The Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) was seen to back the Prime Minister on Monday evening amid growing calls for him to step down.

The Prime Minister's visit to a community centre in Hertfordshire came a day after the resignation of two of his advisers. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has thanked his ‘strong’ and ‘united’ Cabinet after he clung to his position as PM over his handling of the Mandelson scandal.

In a speech this afternoon he said he would "never walk away from the country I love". The Prime Minister said on a visit to Hertfordshire: "I will never walk away from the mandate I was given to change this country. "I will never walk away from the people that I'm charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country that I love, and that is the country who I truly believe we are, a compassionate, reasonable, live and let live country, a diverse country where, given half the chance, will help each other out. "That is who we are as a country, and I want to serve every single part of that country, the country that I love. "The fight coming up in politics, the real fight is not in the Labour Party. It's with the right-wing politics that challenges that, the politics of Reform, the politics of divide, divide, divide, grievance, grievance, grievance. "That will tear our country apart. That is the fight that we are in, and I will be in that fight as long as I have breath in my body." Earlier he thanked his ‘strong’ and ‘united’ Cabinet. But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described Sir Keir’s position as a ‘stay of execution’ and insists it is a matter of ‘when, not if’ he is ousted.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts a Cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street this morning (Tuesday). Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Downing Street has insisted that Sir Keir is 'getting on with the task at hand' of running the country. His spokesman said: "Yesterday you saw him set out a clear determination to deliver on that mandate he was elected on 18 months ago with renewed energy and a clarity of message." Downing Street also said the prime minister still had confidence in health secretary Wes Streeting over the so-called 'coup attempt' against the PM. Andy Burnham meanwhile turned on Mr Streeting, who was accused of orchestrating a coup against Sir Keir. The Mayor of Greater Manchester called for "greater unity" in the Labour Party in a swipe at his potential leadership rival. Mr Streeting denied any coup attempt, instead accusing No 10 insiders of briefing against him. Sir Keir insisted the Government will "continue its relentless focus on the priorities of the British people," thanking his top team for their support, saying they were "strong and united" during a meeting of his political Cabinet. "The Prime Minister said that the whole of the Labour Party wants Anas Sarwar to become First Minister and will fight for a Labour government in Scotland," a readout of the meeting said. Figures pledging their support for Starmer overnight included Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, and on Tuesday Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. It follows a string of Downing Street resignations, including two of Starmer's top officials - Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday, and executive director of communications Tim Allan on Monday.

The Energy Secretary admitted Sir Keir made a "big mistake" in hiring Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador, but said the public saw a "slightly different Keir" on Monday. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Miliband said: "I don't think leadership change is what we need. "I think change in some of the things that we're doing as a Government, yes, but I think changing our leader is not the answer. "I think Keir needs to be allowed to get on with the job. I would say this as a former leader, leadership is a collective business and we have a duty to support him." It comes as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership had been granted a "stay of execution", remaining adamant that his position was still in jeopardy despite surviving the immediate threat to his leadership. “I’ve got a lot of questions to ask him, but he is in a very dangerous place. The Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the quiet bit out loud,“ she said on Tuesday, "Labour MPs and the Labour Party have lost confidence in their leader, but the MPs are too scared of losing their jobs, so they’re not going to call an election, and they’ve given him a stay of execution."

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Social Care is seen outside the Cabinet Office after the weekly Cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy

Asked if he would consider mounting a leadership bid to become leader or Chancellor, Mr Milliband told Nick: "Oh, God, no. "Don't be ridiculous. I'm happy doing the job I'm doing. You know, Nick, that I am, as you are, passionate about issues around climate change." Mr Miliband was leader of the party for five years, after succeeding Gordon Brown following the party's loss at the 2010 General Election.

Sir Keir Starmer leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday, after announcing he is not resigning and will be "concentrating on the job in hand.". Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Sir Keir to resign, insisting "change" is needed in Downing Street following the Mandelson fallout. In response to the calls, Mr Miliband told Nick he was a friend of Mr Sarwar but said he disagrees that Sir Keir needs to step down, adding that the PM is taking responsibility. During his speech on Monday, the PM was greeted by applause from colleagues, and LBC's Aggie Chambre, said: "People inside were telling me [Sir Keir's speech] was genuinely pretty stirring, emotional. "A Labour MP told me it was the best speech he has ever made."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Starmer to quit on Monday. Picture: Alamy

During the address, Sir Keir "talked about the fact that he'd won every fight he'd ever been in", referring to changing the Crown Prosecution Service so "it better served victims of violence against women and girls." Mr Miliband told Nick: "What I saw last night was somebody who is determined to learn those lessons." He added: "It was a slightly different Kier last night. It was the Kier that I know in private that sometimes we haven't seen in public settings. "It was a Kier who was absolutely passionate, absolutely clear about why he was there, [and] what the purpose of the Government was. "And look, even people who were his critics came out and were like, 'God, we see that Kier, you know, every day out in public.' "That's exactly what we want to see."

He added: "Any Government that has faced, or seen what has happened last couple of weeks with Mandelson will say, 'look, we've got to take a long hard look at the way that this was allowed to happen, the whole vetting processes and all of that.' "But also more widely, what does this teach us about money in politics, about connections in politics and how you deal with that? "It's not about rushing into it with a knee-jerk set of proposals." Discussing separate matters, Mr Miliband also described himself as being "not in complete agreement" with Donald Trump's anti-views on climate change.