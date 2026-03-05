Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision not to join US-Israeli joint strikes in Iran, and given further details on the major Middle East evacuation plan.

The first government charter flight had originally been scheduled to leave Oman last night but did not take off due to "operational reasons".

He described the evacuation effort from countries in the war zone as "bigger than Afghanistan".

Giving an update on efforts to repatriate citizens stuck in the Middle East, the Prime Minister confirmed that the first Government repatriation flight to Britain took off from Oman this afternoon after a long delay.

Sir Keir said that the conflict in Iran "could continue for some time", and added that the UK is doing everything it can to protect British lives and uphold British values.

Sir Keir said that 140,000 British nationals had informed the UK Government that they are in the Middle East. Sir Keir said it would be a “huge undertaking” to bring them all back safely and it “would not happen overnight.”

A further seven flights are due to leave the UAE today, while rapid deployment teams are on the ground in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

More than 4,000 British people have now arrived back in the country on commercial flights from the UAE, including vulnerable Brits, Sir Keir said.

He also confirmed that the UK is sending four additional Typhoon fighter jets to join Britain's squadron in Qatar, along with Wildcat helicopters armed with anti-drone capabilities which are due to arrive in Cyprus tomorrow.

"We will maintain this shield over British people in the region and our allies,” he said.

Defending his decision not to join the initial US-Israeli strikes, Sir Keir said: “My focus is on providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest” and “having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles no matter the pressure to do otherwise”.

The Government’s delayed first charter plane to evacuate British nationals from the Middle East finally took off today, the PM confirmed.

Sir Keir said at 2.11pm on Thursday that the flight – scheduled to leave Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 7pm on Wednesday – departed “a few minutes ago”.

British Airways said it will run a fourth daily flight from Muscat to London Heathrow – a route it does not usually serve – departing at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

More than 140,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office.

Flights from the region have been disrupted by the conflict between Iran and the US and its allies.

Muscat has emerged as a key location for people wanting to leave the Middle East.

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to the area where the capital’s airport is located, unlike the current advice for airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Muscat can be reached by road from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi with journeys of about 300 miles.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer, whose portfolio includes the Middle East, told the Commons: “Following close engagement with Government, British Airways have laid on new flights to Muscat which we anticipate flying every day.

“We are grateful to British Airways for their efforts.

“We are also providing UK-supported charter flights out of Muscat.

“The first of these was delayed yesterday evening due to technical issues at the airport but is scheduled to depart imminently, with further flights planned in the coming days.

“British nationals in Oman will be contacted about these as they become available.”

A total of more than 2,000 people arrived in the UK on eight flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, with more than 4,000 arriving from five countries in the region.

A further 10 flights from the UAE to the UK are expected on Thursday.

Mr Falconer added: “I must be clear, we’re tackling a consular challenge on a scale not seen since Covid.

“There are no instant solutions for moving such numbers of people, especially while airspace restrictions remain in place, but I am determined that people get home as safely and as swiftly as possible.”