Angela Rayner MP looks set to return to Cabinet. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer says the “hugely talented” Angela Rayner will return to his Cabinet.

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader in September after an independent ethics probe found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat. The Prime Minister said that he missed Ms Rayner in a recent interview and said that misogyny had played a part in the level of criticism she and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have received in recent months. After describing Ms Rayner as "the best social mobility story this country has ever seen," Sir Keir was asked if he missed his former deputy and said: "Yes, of course I do. I was really sad that we lost her. "As I said to her at the time, she's going to be a major voice in the Labour movement," he told The Observer. Pressed as to whether she will be back in the Cabinet, he added: "Yes. She's hugely talented."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer next to the deputy leader Angela Rayner during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy