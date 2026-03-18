Sir Keir Starmer is looking at how to water down some migration changes after a backlash from Labour MPs.

Downing Street has opened the door to tweaks to the plans for indefinite leave to remain policy.

It comes after Angela Rayner made a major intervention on the government's migration plans last night, dubbing the proposals "un-British" and accusing the government of "moving the goalposts".

Critics of her have accused her of seizing political opportunity for a change in government position.

Labour MPs have long been concerned that the rules will be changed for people who are already in the UK - in a bid to combat the so-called 'Boriswave' of arrivals in recent years who will soon be able to apply for settled status.

Some have attacked the government over the fact that lower-earning migrants will have to wait longer to gain settled status under the proposed changes.

Others have dismissed claims that it could cost the state up to £10billion if the new group of arrivals were able to gain access to the welfare and benefit system.

Labour MP Tony Vaughn said at the same event Ms Rayner spoke at last night: “We cannot have a system where the child of a banker gets settlement after three years and the child of a care worker gets it after 15.”

One senior minister said that No10, the whips and Home Office were in discussions about how to respond to the consultation.

They suggested there could be "sector specific carve outs" for certain professions who may be negatively affected by the moves.

Other insiders insisted that the overall plan was not being junked, but they were in conversations about how to make them right for those who are fast approaching being able to apply for settled status - but who had been working and contributing since their arrival.

Government sources wouldn't rule out making changes to the plans.

One Labour MP said they were being engaged, but had not seen specific proposals for compromises yet, and described the discussions as an opportunity for them to "vent".

Shabana Mahmood was unable to promise to LBC there would be no backsliding over the policy, when we spoke to her in Denmark last month.