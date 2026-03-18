Sir Keir Starmer looks to water down migration changes after backlash from MPs
Downing Street has opened the door to tweaks to the plans for indefinite leave to remain policy.
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Sir Keir Starmer is looking at how to water down some migration changes after a backlash from Labour MPs.
Downing Street has opened the door to tweaks to the plans for indefinite leave to remain policy.
It comes after Angela Rayner made a major intervention on the government's migration plans last night, dubbing the proposals "un-British" and accusing the government of "moving the goalposts".
Critics of her have accused her of seizing political opportunity for a change in government position.
Labour MPs have long been concerned that the rules will be changed for people who are already in the UK - in a bid to combat the so-called 'Boriswave' of arrivals in recent years who will soon be able to apply for settled status.
Some have attacked the government over the fact that lower-earning migrants will have to wait longer to gain settled status under the proposed changes.
Others have dismissed claims that it could cost the state up to £10billion if the new group of arrivals were able to gain access to the welfare and benefit system.
Labour MP Tony Vaughn said at the same event Ms Rayner spoke at last night: “We cannot have a system where the child of a banker gets settlement after three years and the child of a care worker gets it after 15.”
One senior minister said that No10, the whips and Home Office were in discussions about how to respond to the consultation.
They suggested there could be "sector specific carve outs" for certain professions who may be negatively affected by the moves.
Other insiders insisted that the overall plan was not being junked, but they were in conversations about how to make them right for those who are fast approaching being able to apply for settled status - but who had been working and contributing since their arrival.
Government sources wouldn't rule out making changes to the plans.
One Labour MP said they were being engaged, but had not seen specific proposals for compromises yet, and described the discussions as an opportunity for them to "vent".
Shabana Mahmood was unable to promise to LBC there would be no backsliding over the policy, when we spoke to her in Denmark last month.
She insisted she was pressing "full steam ahead" with the plans, and the changes to make refugee status temporary have already started to be implemented.
Last month Ms Mahmood's migration plans sparked a backlash in the Labour PLP WhatsApp group, where many refused to publicly back the plans.
Earlier today Downing Street refused to insist the proposals would go ahead in full, as previously set out.
They said the government's response to the consultation - which received 200,000 responses - would be set out in due course.
A Government spokesperson said: “The Government’s position has not changed.
“We will always welcome those that come to this country and contribute to our national life. But the privilege of living here forever should be earned, not automatic.
“But between 2021 and 2024, this country experienced levels of migration it had historically seen over four decades. We must be honest about the scale and impact of hundreds of thousands of low-skilled migrants getting settlement.
“The Government will double the route to settlement from five to ten years. As announced in November, we are consulting to apply this change to those in the UK today but have not received settled status.
"We are currently reviewing the 200,000 responses and will outline our response in due course.”