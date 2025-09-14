The Prime Minister is ‘safe’ and is ‘getting on with the job’ of running the country, the Business Secretary told LBC this morning. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister is ‘safe’ and is ‘getting on with the job’ of running the country despite the Mandelson Epstein scandal, Business Secretary Peter Kyle told LBC today.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing pressure after fresh revelations about his dealings with Lord Mandelson and a growing revolt among his ministers and MPs. Shortly before Sir Keir appointed Mandelson as US ambassador, he had received a report detailing the peer’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, it has emerged. The PM was warned months ago about the potential diplomatic and reputational risks of the pair’s association. Despite the briefing, the PM went ahead with appointing Mr Mandelson last December.

“If we had known then what we know now, he wouldn't have been appointed," Mr Kyle told LBC. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kyle told LBC: “It was public knowledge that Peter Mandelson continued his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein beyond the conviction. What was materially different that we discovered in those emails is the depth of the friendship and some of the things that Peter was saying to Jeffrey Epstein. As soon as the Prime Minister discovered that by reading the emails on Wednesday evening, he acted. “Peter had repeatedly apologised and regretted ever meeting him. Read more: Inside Charlie Kirk’s funeral service plans as fresh details emerge Read more: Mandelson ‘economical with the truth’ about links to Epstein in Downing Street vetting interview “If we had known then what we know now, he wouldn't have been appointed in the first place.” Downing Street sources have described Lord Mandelson as being “economical with the truth" when he answered questions about his ties to Epstein prior to his appointment. The Labour grandee was sacked as the UK’s representative in Washington on Thursday after emails were published showing Lord Mandelson sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences. The emails brought to light “new information” and showed “the depth and extent” of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”, Downing Street and the Foreign Office said when his withdrawal from the post was announced. The Prime Minister was given a file about Lord Mandelson’s links to Epstein by the Cabinet Office Propriety and Ethics Team and prepared three questions based on it ahead of his appointment, reports claim. Lord Mandelson was asked why he continued contact with Epstein after he was convicted, why he was reported to have stayed in one of the paedophile financier’s homes while he was in prison and whether he was associated with a charity founded by Ghislaine Maxwell that Epstein had backed. Lord Mandelson believes he was truthful about his association with Epstein and that he told No 10 he had not stayed at his apartment while he was in prison in 2009. But No 10 sources said Lord Mandelson was “economical with the truth” in his answers to the three questions.

Mandelson is seen arriving in Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty

Another vetting process carried out by the Foreign Office followed. Kemi Badenoch earlier accused the Prime Minister of lying about what he knew regarding Lord Mandelson’s emails. The Conservative Party leader said Sir Keir Starmer has “very serious questions to answer” and called for “full transparency”. She was referring to reporting that suggested Downing Street was aware of the emails on Tuesday, two days before Lord Mandelson was removed from his post and a day before Sir Keir backed him at Prime Minister’s Questions. The Foreign Office received a media inquiry outlining details of the messages on Tuesday, which was passed to No 10, it is understood. A Government source said Sir Oliver Robbins, the permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office, asked Lord Mandelson about the emails and did not hear back until Wednesday afternoon. The Prime Minister is understood not to have been aware of the contents of the emails until Wednesday evening – after he told the Commons he had “confidence” in Lord Mandelson.

Jeffrey Epstein's mug shot. Picture: Alamy

The decision to sack Lord Mandelson with immediate effect was taken on Thursday morning and announced shortly afterwards. Mrs Badenoch said in a post on X: “Looks like the Prime Minister and Labour MPs spent the week lying to the whole country about what they knew regarding Mandelson’s involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.” She added: “If No 10 had those emails for 48 hours before acting, it means he lied at PMQs and ministers lied again about new additional information. These are yet more errors of judgment. The emails were sent from an account which had long been closed and were not available during the vetting process. Allies of the peer told The Times that he admitted in his vetting interview that he continued his relationship with Epstein for many years. Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has demanded answers from the Foreign Secretary on the vetting process for Lord Mandelson. His friendship with Epstein was known before his appointment, but reports in The Sun and Bloomberg showed their relationship continued after the financier’s crimes had emerged.

