Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to depart for his visit to China on Tuesday, Downing Street has confirmed - as Labour in-fighting over Andy Burnham's blocked by-election bid rages on.

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to China on Tuesday for the first prime ministerial visit to the country in eight years, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister will also fly to Japan this week, No 10 added.

It comes amid growing unrest within the Labour Party, after the mayor of Greater Manchester's attempt to run in a parliamentary by-election was blocked by a 10-strong group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The visit marks a significant moment in Sir Keir’s bid to build bridges with Beijing after a freeze in Sino-British relations in the final years of the Conservative government.

It comes after controversial plans to build a huge new Chinese embassy in London were approved by the Government last week.

