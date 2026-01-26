Starmer to visit China on Tuesday as PM looks to bridge gap with Beijing amid Labour in-fighting
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to depart for his visit to China on Tuesday, Downing Street has confirmed - as Labour in-fighting over Andy Burnham's blocked by-election bid rages on.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir Starmer will travel to China on Tuesday for the first prime ministerial visit to the country in eight years, Downing Street has confirmed.
The Prime Minister will also fly to Japan this week, No 10 added.
It comes amid growing unrest within the Labour Party, after the mayor of Greater Manchester's attempt to run in a parliamentary by-election was blocked by a 10-strong group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC).
The visit marks a significant moment in Sir Keir’s bid to build bridges with Beijing after a freeze in Sino-British relations in the final years of the Conservative government.
It comes after controversial plans to build a huge new Chinese embassy in London were approved by the Government last week.
Read more: Starmer defends blocking Burnham's by-election bid, insisting it would 'divert' Labour resources ahead of May elections
Read more: Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman becomes latest Tory defect to Reform UK saying 'it feels like I've come home'
Sir Keir is due to be accompanied by business leaders as he seeks to improve trading relations with the superpower on the trip, which is the first by a British prime minister since Baroness Theresa May’s visit in 2018.
Sir Keir faces pressure from home to raise several difficult subjects with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, including China’s espionage activity, the treatment of the Uighur minority and the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner and British national.
A No 10 source the Government was determined to pursue a “hard-headed, grown-up” approach to its relationship with Beijing that “puts British families first”.
They added: “Sticking our heads in the sand and pretending China does not matter would be reckless, making Britain poorer and less secure.”
The visit follows the approval of China's 'super-embassy' on the banks of the Thames - approval which saw concerns flagged over the security risks posed by such a project.