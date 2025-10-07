Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (C), with CEO of British Airways Sean Doyle (R) and Business Secretary Peter Kyle (L), before departing London Heathrow Airport to head to Mumbai, India. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has embarked on the largest-ever British trade mission to India, where he is promoting the recently signed deal with the country as a “launchpad for growth”.

The Prime Minister is joined by 125 chief executives, university leaders and representatives from British cultural institutions during the trip to Mumbai. The UK-India trade deal, signed by the PM and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in July at Chequers, has reduced tariffs on British businesses from 15 per cent to 3 per cent on average. During his visit to the south Asian country, Sir Keir wants to promote the business opportunities opened up to British brands as a result of the agreement. Read more: Starmer urged to use India trip to call for release of Briton Jagtar Singh Johal Read more: UK set to sign off on 'landmark' trade deal with India worth £6 billion in investment for British economy As he set off, Sir Keir said: “We signed a major trade deal with India in July – the best secured by any country – but the story doesn’t stop there. “It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled.”

Indian and UK flags light up the iconic BMC headquarters ahead of the India-UK summit on October 7, 2025 in Mumbai, India. Picture: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Business chiefs joining Sir Keir include representatives from Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange and British Airways. The Prime Minister added: “That’s why I’ll be flying the flag for British business alongside 125 of our biggest household names in Mumbai this week – because growth in India for them means more choice, opportunity and jobs at home for the British people.” As Sir Keir left the UK, he was asked by journalists travelling with him about Mr Modi’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. India continues to buy oil from Moscow, despite western nations’ efforts to boycott Russia’s war machine. Mr Modi also wished the Russian leader happy birthday in a post on social media on Tuesday. Sir Keir told journalists: “Just for the record, I haven’t… sent birthday congratulations to Putin, nor am I going to do so. “I don’t suppose that comes as a surprise, in relation to energy, and clamping down on Russian energy. Our focus as the UK, and we’ve been leading on this, is on the shadow fleet, because we think that’s the most effective way. “We’ve been one of the lead countries in relation to the shadow fleet, working with other countries.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) poses with members of his business delegation at Heathrow Airport, west London, on October 7, 2025 as they depart for a visit to India. Picture: LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The UK-India trade deal is expected to be worth £4.8 billion each year to the UK’s economy, and could add £2.2 billion collectively to wages. Among those set to benefit most from the deal are Scottish whisky producers, who will see tariffs drop from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, and then even further to 40 per cent over the next 10 years. New air links between the UK and India have been announced ahead of the trip. British Airways has revealed it will run a third daily flight between Delhi and Heathrow from 2026. Elsewhere, Manchester Airport will launch a direct route to Delhi operated by IndiGo, adding to its existing Mumbai service. The new service will make Manchester the only UK airport outside London with connections to both cities. The expansion is estimated to be worth £50 million in annual exports, £25 million in tourism income, and could create 450 jobs in Britain. Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who is travelling to India with the delegation, said: “We’ve shown there is no limit on our ambition to grow trade with India – in less than a year we’ve gone from restarting talks on a deal to bringing 125 brilliant business leaders to its commercial capital. “Our deal is the best any country has ever secured with India and places British businesses at the front of the queue to access a huge and ever-growing market. “Now we are hitting the ground running and using every means necessary to ready businesses to take full advantage of the massive wins we’ve secured once the deal comes into force so we can deliver growth, jobs, and prosperity at home.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses for a photo with his delegation before departing Heathrow airport for India on October 7, 2025 in Hillingdon, United Kingdom. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images