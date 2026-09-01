This comes as Andy Burnham settles into his new role in Downing Street, following mounting pressure on the former prime minister to step down.

Sir Keir Starmer will leave his post as MP for Holborn and St Pancras. Picture: Downing Street

By Georgia Bell

Sir Keir Starmer will step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, following his resignation as prime minister.

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Keir Starmer left the office of Prime Minister in July. Picture: Getty

It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Holborn and St Pancras for the last 11 years.



My statement. pic.twitter.com/xzu4xcIno2 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2026

“It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government,” he said. “I will now focus on other things, and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world,” he went on. “I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, work on combating violence against women and girls; that is an issue that matters to me hugely. It’s work I started before I became an MP and it’s work I’m keen to continue after I’m an MP. So international affairs on the one hand, and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other.” The local Labour constituency party staff have been made aware of his decision after eleven years representing the borough.

Starmer has been succeeded as prime minister by former Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty