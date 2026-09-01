Former PM and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras - triggering by-election
This comes as Andy Burnham settles into his new role in Downing Street, following mounting pressure on the former prime minister to step down.
Sir Keir Starmer will step down as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, following his resignation as prime minister.
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This comes as Andy Burnham settles into his new role in Downing Street, following mounting pressure on the former prime minister to step down.
He told his local newspaper, the New Journal, that he felt it was the “right time” to leave the House of Commons and concentrate on new work on international affairs.
He said that following his departure from Downing Street at the end of July, he realised that he was ready to “pass the baton to a successor”.
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It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Holborn and St Pancras for the last 11 years.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2026
My statement. pic.twitter.com/xzu4xcIno2
“It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government,” he said.
“I will now focus on other things, and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world,” he went on.
“I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, work on combating violence against women and girls; that is an issue that matters to me hugely. It’s work I started before I became an MP and it’s work I’m keen to continue after I’m an MP. So international affairs on the one hand, and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other.”
The local Labour constituency party staff have been made aware of his decision after eleven years representing the borough.
The move will trigger a by-election in the London seat of Holborn and St Pancras to find a replacement candidate for Sir Keir.
This marks the second time that the safe Labour seat has been available in 47 years, and it is expected to draw interest from far and wide.
He reflected on his legacy as an MP for the borough, highlighting his work on areas including housing, education, tackling knife crime, and free school meals for children in the area.
A timeline for the expected by-election will likely be laid out over the coming weeks.