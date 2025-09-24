The Prime Minister is looking to make an announcement on the two child benefit cap at the Labour conference, LBC's been told.

LBC understands the PM is looking to make the major intervention as he attempts a huge reset of his government following weeks of turbulence.

Sources said work was underway to make the move, after months of kicking the can down the road under the government's child poverty strategy, which was due in the spring.

No10 said they would update on the poverty strategy and two child benefit cap in the autumn.

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson - who is a co-chair of the review - last week gave a major hint that it was on the cards to be binned, describing it as a "spiteful attack on children" and had pushed more into poverty.

Sir Keir has previously signalled his intention to ditch it when economic conditions allow.

Labour backbenchers and Reform have repeatedly called for the move, which could lift half a million families out of poverty.

The cap - which limits benefits to the first two children in a family - affects around 1.7million children across the UK.

Scrapping it would cost £3.5billion a year.

Labour grandees including Gordon Brown have long called for the government to abandon it in a return to traditional values.