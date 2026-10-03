Sir Kevin Sinfield completes final ultramarathon challenge in memory of Rob Burrow
The rugby league legend completed his journey at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Warrington and Wakefield
Sir Kevin Sinfield has completed his latest ultramarathon challenge in memory of his former teammate Rob Burrow, arriving to a sold-out Old Trafford after raising more than £1 million for motor neurone disease charities.
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Sinfield, 46, was cheered into the stadium after completing his seventh ultramarathon in seven days, with the challenge taking him to the home grounds of all 12 English Betfred Super League clubs.
He arrived at Old Trafford from St Helens ahead of the Super League Grand Final between Warrington and Wakefield, where he delivered the trophy before the match.
His latest challenge has contributed more than £1 million to his fundraising efforts, taking the total raised for the MND community since 2020 to more than £11 million.
The rugby league legend said: “It’s great to be back. Thank you to everybody who’s played a part this week.”
“The rugby league community has got right behind the MND community and Rob (Burrow) would be so proud to see how you’ve shown love and cared for a community that really needs us.”
Money raised through the challenge will be donated to The Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, MND Scotland, Leeds Hospitals Charity and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.
Inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four-and-a-half years, Sinfield's seven-day challenge attracted support from across the country.
Among those supporting him through the challenge were The Prince and Princess of Wales, who surprised Sir Kevin at Wakefield's DIY Kitchens Stadium.
As William and Kate greeted him, Kate said: “What you’re doing is so inspiring - the unity that you’re building.”
William added: “Make sure you hold yourself together for another few days.”
As Sinfield finished his final stretch into Old Trafford, his son Jack Sinfield lined up for Wakefield as they looked to clinch their first top-flight title since 1968.
Wakefield went on to win the Super League Grand Final, beating Warrington 23-10 at Old Trafford, aided by a Jack Sinfield drop goal.
Sinfield was knighted in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours for his services to rugby league, rugby union and the motor neurone disease community.