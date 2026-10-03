The rugby league legend completed his journey at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Warrington and Wakefield

Sinfield, 46, was cheered into the stadium after completing his seventh ultramarathon in seven days. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Sir Kevin Sinfield has completed his latest ultramarathon challenge in memory of his former teammate Rob Burrow, arriving to a sold-out Old Trafford after raising more than £1 million for motor neurone disease charities.

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Sinfield, 46, was cheered into the stadium after completing his seventh ultramarathon in seven days, with the challenge taking him to the home grounds of all 12 English Betfred Super League clubs. He arrived at Old Trafford from St Helens ahead of the Super League Grand Final between Warrington and Wakefield, where he delivered the trophy before the match. His latest challenge has contributed more than £1 million to his fundraising efforts, taking the total raised for the MND community since 2020 to more than £11 million. The rugby league legend said: “It’s great to be back. Thank you to everybody who’s played a part this week.”

Sinfield arrived at Old Trafford from St Helens ahead of the Super League Grand Final between Warrington and Wakefield. Picture: PA

“The rugby league community has got right behind the MND community and Rob (Burrow) would be so proud to see how you’ve shown love and cared for a community that really needs us.” Money raised through the challenge will be donated to The Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, MND Scotland, Leeds Hospitals Charity and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. Inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four-and-a-half years, Sinfield's seven-day challenge attracted support from across the country. Among those supporting him through the challenge were The Prince and Princess of Wales, who surprised Sir Kevin at Wakefield's DIY Kitchens Stadium. As William and Kate greeted him, Kate said: “What you’re doing is so inspiring - the unity that you’re building.” William added: “Make sure you hold yourself together for another few days.”

Among those supporting him through the challenge were The Prince and Princess of Wales, who surprised Sir Kevin at Wakefield's DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture: Alamy