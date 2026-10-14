Sir Michael Palin, 83, breaks ribs and fractures pelvis in horror fall in bathroom
The Monty Python star has been forced to call off a book tour after the accident
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Sir Michael Palin has revealed he has been badly injured after suffering a fall in the bathroom at his home that he has ‘used for 58 years’.
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He has been forced to call off is UK book tour after the accident.
The Monty Python star, 83, was due to visit multiple locations around the UK to promote his travel book In The Philippines but the dates have been cancelled.
He posted on Instagram yesterday that the cancellations were caused by a fall in his bathroom which resulted in three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture.
He wrote: "My accident was quite unsensational, a slip in the family bathroom where I’ve walked for 58 years.
"I fell heavily on my left side resulting in three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture. The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time, especially when you’re 83.
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"It was a comedy fall with no audience there to see it. I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on.
"Sincere apologies to everyone who has already put in a lot of work on the tour. I’d also like to say a huge thanks to the NHS for their incredible care."
Ticket holders will be contacted with rescheduled dates “as soon as they are available”, according to a statement on Sir Michael’s website.