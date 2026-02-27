Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney on stage with Wings in 1976. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Paul McCartney has said his new documentary was "wonderful" to watch as it let him see "so much of" his late wife Linda.

Man On The Run, launched on Prime Video on Friday, features interviews with the Beatles star and previously unseen footage and archive material as it chronicles the formation of Wings with Linda, who died of cancer in 1998. Sir Paul said on his website: "It's crazy; like a period of my life flashing before my eyes. "It's wonderful because it's full of different emotions and facets. "One of the big things for me is seeing so much of Linda, which is great for me and the kids."

Paul and Linda McCartney. Picture: Alamy